Essential Arts & Culture: A new museum on the National Mall, Arthur Miller reimagined, the 'Vermeer' of L.A.

New museums. The relevance of August Wilson. And Arthur Miller starkly updated. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, and these are the top arts and culture stories of the week:

The new museum on the National Mall

A sculpture in the galleries of the new National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. Preston Keres / AFP

The David Adjaye-designed National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., will open its doors to the public next weekend. Los Angeles Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne describes it as “the most impressive and ambitious public building to go up in Washington in a generation.” And it’s ornate facade makes a statement. He writes: “The museum’s skin — has that typically benign architectural term ever been more charged? — allows it to stand apart from the Mall’s white-marble monuments like a rebuke.” Los Angeles Times

‘Ma Rainey’s’ Relevance

Lillias White as Ma Rainey and musicians Slow Drag (Keith David), left, and Culter. Damon Gupton

Inspired by the life of the Georgia-born blues legend, August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” at the Mark Taper Forum captures the fraught ways in which black cultural forms were monetized and exploited in the early 20th century — and it couldn’t be more of the moment. “Blending carefully studied realism with a lyricism that could turn mystical,” writes Times theater critic Charles McNulty, “[Wilson’s] plays set out to reconnect black Americans with the heritage that slavery traumatically severed them from.” Los Angeles Times

McNulty also checks out Robert O’Hara’s ribald comedy “Barbecue,” about an intervention in a family where dysfunction runs rife, which is having its West Coast premiere at the Geffen Playhouse. It is, he writes, a work where "nobody is exactly who he or she seems." Los Angeles Times

Arthur Miller reimagined

Eddie (Frederick Weller) looks on as Catherine (Catherine Combs) is held by Rodolpho (Dave Register) during Ivo van Hove's production of Arthur Miller's "A View From the Bridge" at the Ahmanson Theatre. Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times

In an interpretation that Times reporter David Ng describes as “faithful and defamiliarizing,” Belgian director Ivo van Hove has re-made “A View From the Bridge,” Arthur Miller’s 1950s family drama in a stark, new staging that opens at the Ahmanson Theatre next week. The overarching concept, Van Hove tells Ng, was "to turn what Miller wrote into a modern Greek tragedy and not into a naturalistic family drama about immigrants." Los Angeles Times

Doug Aitken’s sleek solo at MOCA

Wild animals inhabit the transient human home of a motel in Doug Aitken's "migration (empire)," on view at the Museum of Contemporary Art. MOCA

L.A. artist Doug Aitken — a figure known for his immersive video installations and wild sculptures — has his first North American museum survey on view at the Museum of Contemporary Art. The show contains some intriguing works, writes Times art critic Christopher Knight, such as “Electric Earth,” from 1999, a video whose jarring figure captures urban isolation. But, he writes, "distended spectacle overtakes much of Aitken’s work from the last decade." Los Angeles Times

The slow art of L.A.’s ‘Vermeer’

Painter Tom Knechtel, who has a pair of shows on view in L.A., with his beloved cat Nino. Barbara Davidson / Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles painter Tom Knechtel is known for producing intricately painted scenes that appear to marry the detail of Albrecht Dürer with the bizarre happenings conjured by Hieronymus Bosch. He is also known for being really slow — exhibiting a limited number of works every three to five years. A pair of new shows at Marc Selwyn Fine Art and CB1 Gallery not only bring an unprecedented number of his works into view, they also show an intensely personal side of the artist. "I wanted something that threw the windows open," he told me of the new pieces. Los Angeles Times

Honoring a patron and art dealer with L.A. roots

Virginia Dwan, the gallerist who made a splash in Los Angeles in the ‘60s showing artists such as Ad Reinhardt, Robert Rauschenberg and Yves Klein, is the subject of a major exhibition at the National Gallery of Art’s new wing in Washington, D.C. Of the daring artists she showed in her spaces (which also included a later gallery in New York), the NGA’s James Meyer says: “The most adventuresome of her artists had brought the white cube — the pristine, ‘neutral’ aesthetic container — to the brink of irrelevance.” New York Times