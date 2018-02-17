Essential Arts & Culture: Art and guns, the Obama portraits and 'Urban Light' turns 10

President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama unveiled their portraits for the National Portrait Gallery, painted by Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, respectively. Times art critic Christopher Knight hasn't yet seen the portraits in person, but he weighs in from a distance: "Reproductions peel off a painting's complex formalism, leaving behind composition and iconography as the bare bones with which to read the work," he writes. "Wiley and Sherald had a lot to work with in that regard. They're the first African American artists to receive such a commission, and they are representing the first African Americans to occupy the White House — which was built with slave labor." Los Angeles Times