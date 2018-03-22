'Waitress,' 'Mormon' and, yes, 'Hamilton' lead the Broadway hits coming to L.A.

All hail the return of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton,” just one of the Broadway musical tours that will be up on Southern California stages in the coming months. Here’s a quick rundown:

Through April 1

“The Book of Mormon”

Hit musical about two Mormon missionaries posted to Africa. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $34.75 and up. (714) 556-2787. www.scfta.org

April 4-22 and April 24-May 5

“Love Never Dies”

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sequel to his beloved romantic musical “The Phantom of the Opera.” Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. $35 and up; children under 5 not admitted. (800) 982-2787. www.HollywoodPantages.com. Also at Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. www.scfta.org

April 24-29

“Stomp!”

Updated version of the show mixing percussion, dance and physical comedy. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. $35 and up; children under 5 not admitted. (800) 982-2787. www.HollywoodPantages.com

May 3-27 and July 24-Aug. 5

“School of Rock”

Musical comedy based on the 2003 Jack Black movie about a wannabe rock star who poses as a substitute teacher; with additional music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. $35 and up; children under 5 not admitted. (800) 982-2787. www.HollywoodPantages.com. Also at Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. www.scfta.org

May 8-27

“Hamilton”

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical about the fiscally savvy Founding Father returns with some cast changes to this touring company. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $80.75-$200.75. (714) 556-2787. www.scfta.org

Yes, expect scenes like this again as "Hamilton" returns to Southern California, this time for a run at Segerstrom in Costa Mesa. Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times

June 19-24

“Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella”

Tony-winning revival of the classic musical based on the beloved fairy tale. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. $35 and up; children under 5 not admitted. (800) 982-2787. www.HollywoodPantages.com

July 6-29 and Aug. 21-Sept. 2

“On Your Feet!”

This bio-musical tells the story of Latin-pop power couple Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. $35 and up; children under 5 not admitted. (800) 982-2787. www.HollywoodPantages.com. Also at Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. www.scfta.org

Aug. 2-26

“Waitress”

A hit on Broadway, this romantic musical with songs by Sara Bareilles is based on the 2007 comedy-drama about an unhappily married small-town waitress and pie maker who yearns for a better life. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. $35 and up; children under 5 not admitted. (800) 982-2787. www.HollywoodPantages.com

Aug. 21-Sept. 30

“Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations”​

​​​​​​This Broadway-bound musical, which premiered last August at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, charts the rise of the legendary Motown group behind such classics as “My Girl” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.” Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. $30-$130. (213) 972-4400. www.CenterTheatreGroup.org

Sept. 12-30

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”

Return of the Tony-winning bio-musical about the singer-songwriter who found solo success with her Grammy-winning 1971 album “Tapestry.” Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. $35 and up; children under 5 not admitted. (800) 982-2787. www.HollywoodPantages.com

Ephraim Sykes, left, Jeremy Pope, James Harkness, Jared Joseph and Derrick Baskin in the Berkeley Repertory production of "Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations." It comes to the Ahmanson in August. litwin

