'Waitress,' 'Mormon' and, yes, 'Hamilton' lead the Broadway hits coming to L.A.

All hail the return of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton,” just one of the Broadway musical tours that will be up on Southern California stages in the coming months. Here’s a quick rundown:
Through April 1
“The Book of Mormon”
Hit musical about two Mormon missionaries posted to Africa. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $34.75 and up. (714) 556-2787. www.scfta.org
April 4-22 and April 24-May 5
“Love Never Dies”
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sequel to his beloved romantic musical “The Phantom of the Opera.” Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. $35 and up; children under 5 not admitted. (800) 982-2787. www.HollywoodPantages.com. Also at Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. www.scfta.org
April 24-29
“Stomp!”
Updated version of the show mixing percussion, dance and physical comedy. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. $35 and up; children under 5 not admitted. (800) 982-2787. www.HollywoodPantages.com
May 3-27 and July 24-Aug. 5
“School of Rock”
Musical comedy based on the 2003 Jack Black movie about a wannabe rock star who poses as a substitute teacher; with additional music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. $35 and up; children under 5 not admitted. (800) 982-2787. www.HollywoodPantages.com. Also at Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. www.scfta.org
May 8-27
“Hamilton”
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical about the fiscally savvy Founding Father returns with some cast changes to this touring company. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $80.75-$200.75. (714) 556-2787. www.scfta.org
June 19-24
“Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella”
Tony-winning revival of the classic musical based on the beloved fairy tale. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. $35 and up; children under 5 not admitted. (800) 982-2787. www.HollywoodPantages.com
July 6-29 and Aug. 21-Sept. 2
“On Your Feet!”
This bio-musical tells the story of Latin-pop power couple Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. $35 and up; children under 5 not admitted. (800) 982-2787. www.HollywoodPantages.com. Also at Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. www.scfta.org
Aug. 2-26
“Waitress”
A hit on Broadway, this romantic musical with songs by
Aug. 21-Sept. 30
“Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations”
This Broadway-bound musical, which premiered last August at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, charts the rise of the legendary Motown group behind such classics as “My Girl” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.” Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. $30-$130. (213) 972-4400. www.CenterTheatreGroup.org
Sept. 12-30
“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”
Return of the Tony-winning bio-musical about the singer-songwriter who found solo success with her Grammy-winning 1971 album “Tapestry.” Hollywood Pantages, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. $35 and up; children under 5 not admitted. (800) 982-2787. www.HollywoodPantages.com
