The week ahead in L.A. theater, Nov. 12-19: Four Larks' 'Undine,' 'Chasing Mem'ries' and more

Capsule reviews are by Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), Margaret Gray (M.G.), Charles McNulty (C.M.), Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.) and David C. Nichols (D.C.N.)

Openings

Chisme y Queso Short sketches by local playwrights plus improvisations based on audience suggestions; presented by Center Theater Group; 21 and up only. Eastside Luv Wine Bar, Boyle Heights, 1835 E. First St., Boyle Heights. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free. www.centertheatregroup.org

Encuentro de las Américas Latinx and Latin American theater festival continues and concludes; schedules at www.thelatc.org. The Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S. Spring St., L.A. Sun.-next Sun. Single show, $44; festival passes available. (866) 811-4111.

King Charles III Mike Bartlett’s Shakespeare-inspired drama imagines a near future where the current Prince of Wales has ascended the British throne. Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena. Sun., 5 p.m.; Wed.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 4 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Dec. 3. $25-$96. (626) 356-7529.

The Long Run: Experience the Eagles Tribute band re-creates a concert by the classic-rock mainstays. El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Sun., 1 and 5 p.m. $35-$50. (866) 811-4111.

Spamilton A cast of five spoofs Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical “Hamilton” in this parody created by Gerard Alessandrini. Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. Sun., 6:30 p.m.; Tue.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends Jan. 7. $25-$70. (213) 628-2772.

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown Musical Theatre Guild presents the stage adaptation of Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar’s edgy 1988 comedy-drama. Alex Theatre, 216 N Brand Blvd. Glendale. Sun., 7 p.m. $45. (818) 243-2539.

Jody Arias The veteran singer and drag artist performs. Cavern Club Theater, Casita del Campo Restaurant, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Mon.-Wed., 9 p.m. $30, $40. www.ticketweb.com

First Look Festival Staged readings of Anne Kenney’s “Last Call” and Laura Campbell’s “Thanksgiving Clog.” Open Fist Theatre Company, Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. “Last Call,” Tue.-Wed., 8 p.m.; “Thanksgiving Clog,” next Sun.-Mon., 8 p.m. $10 suggested donation. (323) 882-6912.

Chasing Mem’ries: A Different Kind of Musical Tony winner Tyne Daly stars in this musical drama from writer-director Josh Ravetch, with lyrics by Alan and Marilyn Bergman, about a woman looking back on her life; Robert Forster also stars. Geffen Playhouse, Gil Cates Theater, 10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood. Wed.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Dec. 17. $32-$90; rush tickets, $10, $35. (310) 208-5454.

Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Jersey Lily The detective, his friend Dr. Watson and playwright Oscar Wilde try to foil a plot against the British crown in Katie Forgette’s mystery thriller. Theatre 40, Cordova Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Drive, Beverly Hills. Thu., 8 p.m.; Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Dec. 17. $30. (310) 364-0535.

Shine Storytellers share tales of kindness and forgiveness. Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St., Santa Monica. Thu., 7 p.m. $12; discounts available. (310) 452-2321.

Between Riverside and Crazy L.A. Theatre Works records Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Manhattan-set, Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy for its radio program. James Bridges Theater, UCLA, 235 Charles E. Young Drive, Westwood. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends Nov. 19. $15-$60. (310) 827-0889.

Channeling the King An insurance salesman channels rock ’n’ roll legend Elvis Presley in Robert Watman and Greg D’Allesandro’s one-man musical comedy; Rick Pasqualone stars. Hudson Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd.,L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $35. (323) 965-9996.

A Christmas Story Stage adaptation of the nostalgic 1983 holiday comedy based on the writings of humorist Jean Shepherd. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m.; ends Dec. 31. $25-$36. (626) 355-4318.

Classic Albums Live Musicians re-create the Beatles’ “Abbey Road.” Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Fri., 8 p.m. $45-$65. (562) 916-8500.

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum Ancient Rome is the setting for this classic musical comedy featuring songs by Stephen Sondheim. The Garry Marshall Theatre, 4252 Riverside Drive, Burbank. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 and 7:30 p.m.; ends Dec. 31. $45-$75. (818) 955-8101.

Levi! The life and times of jeans maker Levi Strauss are recalled in the Sherman brothers’ new musical. Los Angeles City College, 855 N. Vermont Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Dec. 2. $10, $15. www.vendini.com

The Marvelous Wonderettes Jukebox musical about an aspiring girl group features classic tunes from the 1950s and ’60s. Crown City Theatre, St. Matthew’s Church, 11031 Camarillo St., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Jan. 7. $25. (818) 605-5685.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream The Group Rep stages Shakespeare’s romantic fantasy-comedy. Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Dec. 31. $20, $25. (818) 763-5990.

One Way Ticket to Oregon An elderly Southern belle is diagnosed with terminal cancer in B.C. Caldwell’s drama. The Promenade Playhouse, 1404 3rd St. Promenade, Santa Monica. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Dec. 17. $15, $20. ww.eventbrite.com

Undine Music, movement and theater company Four Larks returns with this immersive fable inspired by tales of mythological sea creatures. Secret location, address provided to ticket holders, downtown L.A. Fri.-next Sun., 8:30 p.m. $19-$42. www.fourlarks.com

Unitard Off-color comedy trio from NYC performs. Cavern Club Theater, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 9 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $20. (800) 838-3006.

Village Wooing and Overruled Two one-act relationship comedies by George Bernard Shaw. West Valley Playhouse, 7242 Owensmouth Ave., Canoga Park.Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m.; ends Dec. 17. $26, $28. (818) 884-1907.

Yerma in the Desert Urban Theatre Movement co-presents Oliver Mayer’s new drama about the private lives of the custodians and public-safety personnel at an elite university. Greenway Court Theatre, 544 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; ends Dec. 16. $15-$40. (323) 673-0544.