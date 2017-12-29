What's happening around L.A. this New Year's Eve? Here's a little list...

Here are a few places to find festivities and fun — for the whole family or just the grownups — around L.A. this New Year’s Eve.

BIG PARTIES

N.Y.E.L.A. This family-friendly, no-alcohol event is back for a fifth year and is once again free. Included: live bands and DJs throwing down tunes on two stages, a “digital dance zone” and photo booths, plus supersize projections on the side of the City Hall building, including the big countdown to midnight. And, this being L.A., food trucks galore. Grand Park, 200 N. Spring St., L.A. 8 p.m. Sunday. Free. www.grandparkla.org

Prohibition NYE Flapper alert: Radio station KCRW-FM’s annual retro-styled shindig aims to take you back to the Roaring ’20s for a sixth year with live jazz, DJs including L.A.’s own Goldroom, burlesque dancers and more. Union Station, 800 N. Alameda St., L.A. 9 p.m. Sunday. $175. www.prohibitionnye.com

Family New Year’s Eve at L.A. Zoo Lights Bring the kids to ooh and ahh at spectacular light displays all around the zoo, then enjoy carousel rides, a photo booth, DJs and dancing, and other fun and games. Plus, there’ll be a simulcast of the big ball drop live from Times Square in the Big Apple. The Los Angeles Zoo, Griffith Park, 5333 Zoo Drive, L.A. 6 p.m. Sunday. $40-$69. www.LAZoolights.org

MUSIC

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy The sharp-dressed swing revivalists perform. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Kavli Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. 8 p.m. Sunday. $36-$61. www.ticketmaster.com

The Champagne Ball NYE 2018 Hip-hop stars Ty Dolla Sign, Wiz Khalifa and YG hold court at this Tinseltown bash. OHM Nightclub, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Sunday. $60.-$85. www.eventbrite.com

The English Beat The British band responsible for such classic ’80s tracks as “Mirror in the Bathroom” and “Save It for Later” performs. The Canyon Santa Clarita, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita. 9 p.m. Sunday. $28-$58. www.ticketmaster.com

L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat The amps are big but the hair is bigger as these veteran local bands rock out in an all-ages show. Whisky a Go Go, 8901 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood. 10 p.m. Sunday. $40-$750. www.ticketweb.com

New Year’s Eve with Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox In case you haven’t heard, this eclectic musical collective puts a vintage spin on contemporary pop tunes, and here they’ll do so twice in one night. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 7 and 10:30 p.m. Sunday. $55-$175. www.laphil.com

Rockin’ New Year’s Eve! Former KRTH-FM deejay “Mr. Rock N’ Roll” Brian Beirne hosts this oldies-but-goodies show featuring Jan & Dean’s Beach Party with Dean Torrance, plus the Vogues, Paul & Paula, We Five, and Mark Barnett as Roy Orbison. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 12700 Center Court Drive, Cerritos. 8 p.m. Sunday. $50-$90. www.cerritoscenter.com

Arturo Sandoval and the L.A. All Stars The Cuba-born, multi-Grammy-winning trumpeter-pianist and his crew will jazz up the joint in an all-ages show. Catalina Bar & Grill, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. 9 p.m. Sunday. $100-$125. www.ticketweb.com

Third Eye Blind The alt-rockers known for their ’90s-era hits “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Jumper,” and “How’s It Going to Be” play an all-ages show. With Seattle indie-rock band Pedro the Lion and DJ duo Emo Night Brooklyn. The Observatory, 3503 S. Harbor Blvd., Santa Ana. 8 p.m. Sunday. $49.50-$150. www.observatoryoc.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue Party hearty to the funky sounds of one of the Big Easy’s best bands — as seen on HBO’s “Treme” — in an all-ages show. With New Breed Brass Band. House of Blues Anaheim, 400 West Disney Way, Anaheim. 8 p.m. Sunday. $42. www.livenation.com

COMEDY/VARIETY

The Annual One-Time-Only New Year’s Eve Musical Revue This everything-but-the-kitchen-sink spectacular is family-friendly, with music, comedy, audience participation and more. Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St., Santa Monica. 6 and 9:30 p.m. Sunday. $39.50-$69.50. www.santamonica playhouse.com

Dave Chappelle and John Mayer: Controlled Danger Comedy, music and shenanigans will ensue when comic Chappelle shares the stage with singer-songwriter and guitar-slinger Mayer. The Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. 9 p.m. Sunday. $75-$275. www.ticketmaster.com

The Dita Von Teese New Year’s Eve Gala Show Modern-day burlesque star Von Teese brings her trademark glitz and glamour to DTLA in an all-new revue featuring some sure to be eye-popping production numbers. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, L.A. 9 p.m. Sunday. 49.50-$225. www.artoftheteese.com

Groundlings New Year’s Eve Celebration Sketches and improv at the home of the storied comedy troupe whose famous alumni include Will Ferrell, Melissa McCarthy and the late, great Phil Hartman. Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. 10 p.m. $100. (323) 934-4747. www.groundlings.com

Rita Rudner: Laugh, Drink, Leave The veteran comedian will be joined by musical duo Molly Bergman and Sidney Bowen. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. 7 p.m. Sunday. $99-$125. www.lagunaplayhouse.com