Two killed, three wounded in New Year’s Day shooting in downtown L.A.

Two people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles early New Year’s Day.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were in the 2300 block of Porter Street shortly before 1 a.m. Monday when they observed a shooting in progress. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and three were taken to hospitals, said Officer Sandra Olivaras.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and two others had stable vital signs, Olivaras said. It is not clear what led up to the shooting. No suspect information was immediately available.