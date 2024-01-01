Advertisement
Two killed, three wounded in New Year’s Day shooting in downtown L.A.

By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Two people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles early New Year’s Day.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were in the 2300 block of Porter Street shortly before 1 a.m. Monday when they observed a shooting in progress. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and three were taken to hospitals, said Officer Sandra Olivaras.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and two others had stable vital signs, Olivaras said. It is not clear what led up to the shooting. No suspect information was immediately available.

Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering Orange County for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the newspaper in 2013 as a reporter for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication. Fry most recently covered breaking news for The Times and was part of the team that was a 2020 Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. She grew up in Orange County and got her start as an intern at the Orange County Register.

