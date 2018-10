Gold Standard: Will 'A Star Is Born' move beyond the memes to the Oscars?

Had the popular film Oscar made it out of the gate, “A Star Is Born,” along with “Black Panther” and “Crazy Rich Asians,” would be at the front of the pack. But given the critical acclaim and strong commercial prospects, the movie should still score well at the Oscars. Cooper alone could pull in five nominations — as a producer, director, lead actor, co-writer of the adapted screenplay and original song composer. (He co-wrote a handful of the movie’s tunes, though not the aforementioned earworm, “Shallow.”)