Early Emmy predictions: Look for a 'Handmaid's Tale' repeat and a big night for 'Atlanta'

Analysis: “Veep,” series winner for the last two years, is sidelined because of star Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ breast cancer treatment. “Atlanta” should easily fill the vacancy. After earning six Emmy nominations and winning two last year (Donald Glover won for lead actor and directing), the FX series pulled in a leading 16 noms for its second season. It was the only series to receive multiple nominations for both writing and directing, a strong indication of bedrock support across the academy. First-time recognition for cast members Brian Tyree Henry and Zazie Beetz also speaks to its strength. “Barry” and “Mrs. Maisel” delivered fine first seasons, but I think “Atlanta” has this Emmy in the bank.