Emmy predictions: 'Versace' and 'The Tale' stand out in the limited series, movie races

Analysis: “Versace” earned a leading 18 nominations, with “Godless” picking up 11. Both series netted noms for writing and directing, with “Versace” hauling in six nods for its actors and “Godless” scoring three. On volume alone, then, “Versace” is the favorite, although the ambitious and often alienating follow-up to the Emmy-winning “The People v. O.J. Simpson” didn’t earn the ratings or buzz of its predecessor. It was lurid, uneven and often inert, but also a fascinating depiction of what it was like to be gay in America in the ’90s.