Did You Hear ... ? Taylor Swift goes to court, 'Hamilton' opens in L.A. and more from this week in entertainment

A pop star told a jury about her tush, a red-hot musical hit town, a country-pop icon passed away, a rocker eyed the Great White Way and a surprising celebrity split made people super sad. Here’s all that news and more from this week in entertainment.

Ms. Swift, can you please describe the alleged groping …

“It was a definite grab. A very long grab,” Taylor Swift testified this week in a $3-million civil case brought by a former DJ who says she got him fired by falsely accusing him of grabbing her butt during a meet-and-greet photo op. David Mueller admitted that he might have grabbed her ribs and speculated that his boss might have been the real offender. Of course, there had been a voir dire effort — can we call it a “background cheek”? — to keep Swifties and fired folks from getting on the jury. Then on Friday the judge tossed the charges against the singer. The trial continues next week, with the jury considering Swift’s countersuit, which seeks $1 in damages for alleged sexual assault.

L.A. freaks out more than a little bit over ‘Hamilton’

Joan Marcus Here's what the touring production of "Hamilton" looks like in Chicago. Here's what the touring production of "Hamilton" looks like in Chicago. (Joan Marcus)

Time to quell that Left Coast jealousy: A touring production of “Hamilton” has finally made its way to L.A., and opened Friday at the Pantages, where it runs through Dec. 30. The show’s notorious pricey-ticket situation made the cross-country trip as well, though dreamers can enter a lottery for a chance to pay $10 for a ticket. Actually, a piece of “Hamilton” can be had in many ways. The production — which won over even The Times’ bandwagon-shunning theater critic — has been good to many from its original cast and crew, and now there’s even more spotlight to go around.

‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ Glen Campbell rides into the sunset

Campbell, who struggled publicly and poignantly with Alzheimer’s disease for a number of years that included farewell albums and an Oscar-nominated documentary tracking his goodbye tour, died Tuesday in Nashville at age 81. The country-pop musician’s passing sparked an outpouring of sentiment, including a new song from former flame Tanya Tucker and an appreciation from collaborator Jimmy Webb, who called the Rhinestone Cowboy “the American Beatle.”

Hotter than ‘Hamilton’? Maybe ‘Springsteen on Broadway’

Bruce Springsteen has confirmed rumors that he’ll make his Broadway debut. The deftly named “Springsteen on Broadway,” a series of solo shows including music and readings from his recent autobiography, will run in October and November in New York City. To look out for the little guy (who is willing to spend $75 to $850 to see the show), the Boss will sell ducats only to folks chosen randomly from among those who pre-register online for a shot at no more than two tickets apiece. Go pound sand, scalpers.

That time Chris Pratt and Anna Faris broke everyone’s heart

For many, this will go down as the week love died. Actors Pratt and Faris, beloved in some circles as Hollywood’s prime example of a just-regular-folks marriage, announced Sunday they were calling it quits eight years after saying “I do.” Amid calls on social media to put similarly sweet celebrity unions — think Teigen-Legend and Blunt-Krasinski — into marriage-protection programs, Kristen Bell, a.k.a. Mrs. Dax Shepard, pointed out a silver lining. Deep breaths, people. Deep, unselfish breaths. You know they’re actually hurting way more than we are.