Ryan Seacrest, Adriana Lima spark dating rumors post-Rio Olympics

Ryan Seacrest and Adriana Lima are the latest celebrity pair kicking up dating rumors.

The TV and radio personality and Brazilian supermodel’s recent rendezvous in New York sparked the romance reports Tuesday.

Per E! News and People, the duo spent the weekend in the Big Apple while Seacrest, 41, was in town for business and Lima, 35, was attending New York Fashion Week.

"They reconnected in New York last weekend over a romantic dinner to get to know each other outside of work," a source told People.

The celebs met over the summer while covering the 2016 Olympics in Rio, appearing on the air and social media together with Lima’s fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio. They also made guest appearances on each other’s Instagrams, with the Brazilian bombshell calling the “Idol” host “charismatic” and “handsome” in one shot.

However, Us Weekly sources contend that the budding relationship is “not romantic.”

“"[They're] good friends," a source told the mag. "She’s still dating [football player] Julian Edelman.”

“Entertainment Tonight” sang a similar tune regarding the New England Patriots wide receiver, whom she met in Miami over the summer. Either way, Twitter users were all over the news of the potential Lima-Seacrest coupling.

The veteran Angel would be the highest-profile model on Seacrest’s dating resume. He’s also been linked to actress Teri Hatcher and “Dancing With the Stars” pro Julianne Hough.

Lima, one of Forbes’ highest paid supermodels, split with hubby Marko Jaric in 2014 after five years of marriage. She and Jaric have two daughters together, Valentina, 6, and Sienna, 4.

