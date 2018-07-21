'Black Lightning' keeps it all in the family at Comic-Con

Another big theme of the panel was representation. Showrunner Salim Akil told the audience that LEGO had just presented them with a Black Lightning figure, which he hoped indicated the hero would be around "forever." His wish and his measure of success will be when, hopefully, he's able to see kids, white and black, dressing up as characters from the show. He recalled a moment from his childhood when he tried to dress up as Batman, but realized that the white mask he wore differed from his black hands. His mom gave him gloves, but it stuck with him.