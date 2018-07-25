'Fear the Walking Dead' cast discusses Season 4's surprise deaths and what's next

"Fear the Walking Dead" has proved that no character's survival is guaranteed. The AMC show's midseason finale was marked by the surprise death of Madison Clark (played by Kim Dickens), who sacrificed herself to save her kids.
Speaking at the Los Angeles Times' video studio at Comic-Con last week, Alycia Debnam-Carey (Alicia Clark) said the death was "really heartbreaking." She and fellow longtime cast member Danay Garcia (Lucy Galvez) opened up about the deaths of key characters this season and how they plan to honor their friends' departures as "Fear the Walking Dead" moves forward.
"I know especially for myself, Colman [Domingo] and Danay, we've had seasons to work with Kim Dickens and Frank Dillane," Debnam-Carey said. "We cherish and love them. It was definitely hard.
"But it's opened up so many new possibilities for what the narrative can become, what these characters will become," she continued. "For me especially, being the only surviving member of the Clark family now, it's an interesting place for Alicia to go: whether she can live up to her mother's life and memory, or if she's going to become a completely different person."
Garcia explained that no amount of time was enough to actually prepare for the death of Nick Clark (Dillane).
"For the entire month I had to adjust and … translate what I was going through and put it on the screen," Garcia said. "The only thing that made me feel me comfortable and OK is that I will honor what they put into the show. Every day that I work on 'Fear the Walking Dead' I will continue to pass on that legacy."
Watch the full interview below.