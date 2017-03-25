New 'Justice League' trailer brings Batman a bit of self-awareness

Can new jokes and three new DC superheroes make audiences fall in love with the new “Justice League” movie? Warner Bros. certainly hopes so. Check out the brand new hyper-styled and action-packed new trailer for the all-star superhero team-up.
Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Batman (Ben Affleck), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and the Flash (Ezra Miller) are united in the latest offering from this winter’s “Justice League” flick. And with shots like Aquaman riding on the hood of the Batmobile, it would appear as if the superhero gang is getting along.
Meanwhile, there’s still no official word on how actor Henry Cavill will return as Superman (spoiler alert: his character was offed in the the previous “Batman v Superman” movie). However, Cavill has been seen on set and the first-ever image of the “Justice League” (released at 2016 Comic-Con) had the red cape front and center.
As for the new footage, it’s rather nice to see Batman so self-aware and making fan jokes at his own expense. Fingers crossed this newfound sense of humor will extend to his character’s future spinoff movie, which it was recently announced will be directed by Matt Reeves (“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”).
“Justice League” will premiere Nov. 17, 2017, but first “Wonder Woman” will premiere in her own standalone film in June.
See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »
Twitter: @MdellW
ALSO:
'Westworld' stars confront the nature of the fembot
Negan promises he's 'just getting started,' but have 'Walking Dead' fans already seen enough misery?
For the love of monsters: An insider tour of Guillermo del Toro's Bleak House before his LACMA show