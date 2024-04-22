Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman battle it out before joining forces in ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ trailer

After a 30-second Super Bowl teaser sent Marvel fans into a frenzy, the full trailer for “Deadpool and Wolverine” dropped Monday morning, featuring all the hallmarks of a “Deadpool” movie: extravagant fight scenes, fourth-wall-breaking and plenty of F-bombs.

In the trailer, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is enlisted by the Time Variance Authority — an organization in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that monitors the multiple universes and timelines — to save his universe. From there, Deadpool needs Wolverine’s help — and the variant of Wolverine he recruits seems to have been responsible for the destruction of his own world.

Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman, initially doesn’t want to get involved, so he and Deadpool duke it out before eventually joining forces.

Once they’re on the same side, they take on a slew of opponents, as seen in a gory fight montage set to Madonna’s “Like a Prayer.”

Many fans of the original comics were pleased to see Jackman sporting a comic-accurate version of the Wolverine suit in all of its yellow, sleeveless glory. The film will mark Deadpool and Wolverine’s MCU debuts, since the original “Deadpool,” “X-Men” and “Wolverine” films were distributed by 20th Century Fox. It also marks Marvel’s first R-rated movie.

The trailer teased additional connections to the MCU with brief shots of what appear to be Ant-Man’s helmet and skull, and one of Doctor Strange’s portals. The upcoming film, in theaters July 26, will mark Jackman‘s return as Wolverine after he hung up his claws with the 2017 film “Logan.”

The new trailer also unveiled the villain for the film, Cassandra Nova, played by “The Crown” star Emma Corrin. Per the original Marvel comics, Cassandra is the evil twin of Professor Charles Xavier from the “X-Men” series, and she appears to possess mind-controlling powers. In one brief shot, she controls Wolverine’s body without breaking a sweat after he attempts to attack her.

In true Deadpool fashion, Reynolds’ character pokes fun at Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige at the end of the trailer. After Leslie Uggams’ Blind Al offers Deadpool cocaine, he says the boss has given him strict instructions.

“Cocaine is the one thing that Feige said is off limits,” Deadpool says. “They know all the slang terms, they have a list.”

