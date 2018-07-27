Find out how Olivia Munn’s dog lived every aspiring actor’s dream and landed a role in ‘The Predator’

Many aspiring actors dream that their big break will come if they happen to be in the right place at the right time. And that’s exactly what happened for Olivia Munn’s dog Chance on the set of “The Predator.”
During a visit to the L.A. Times studio at Comic-Con last week with her costar Sterling K. Brown and filmmaker Shane Black, Munn recalled just how Chance got his big break.
“Chance had the dream that every actor has when they come out to L.A.,” said Munn, as she explained that the dogs who were originally supposed to be a part of an early scene she was shooting ended up not working out.
Brown, meanwhile, shared a bit of the teasing he received from his close college friends after landing his role in the film.
“The Predator” is scheduled to hit theaters Sept. 14.