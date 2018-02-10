Calendar Letters: Don't go hating on Justin Timberlake

So Mikael Wood thinks that not only is Justin Timberlake's new album, "Man of the Woods," a song-and-dance sham but that his Super Bowl halftime show was also almost completely without merit? ["Super Bowl LII Halftime," Feb. 5]. Why bash a guy who just wanted to put on a party for the masses? I'm no Timberlake fan, but even I could appreciate the showmanship and the spectacle of the whole thing.