Advertisement
Music

Justin Timberlake charged with driving while intoxicated in New York’s Hamptons

Justin Timberlake wearing a black tuxedo while posing in front of a yellow and red backdrop
Justin Timberlake was arrested on Long Island in New York early Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Share

Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday in New York and accused of driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons.

The “Selfish” and “Cry Me a River” singer was arraigned Tuesday morning in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court, in a coastal village on the eastern end of Long Island, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office confirmed to The Times.

Representatives for Timberlake and the Sag Harbor Police Department, which arrested the singer, did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ requests for comment.

Advertisement
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017 file photo, Justin Timberlake performs at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tenn. Timberlake previewed his new album âMan of the Woodsâ Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at a venue that was decorated with bushes and trees, and served ants coated in black garlic and rose oil and grasshoppers, showcasing the albumâs theme. Timberlake, who will headline next monthâs Super Bowl halftime show, worked again with his mega-producer Timbaland on the album. First single and album opener, âFilthy,â debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Music

Review: Justin Timberlake is a song-and-dance sham on the faux-folksy ‘Man of the Woods’

When Justin Timberlake suggests he’s going back to his roots — as he has in regards to his new album, “Man of the Woods” — what should we take that to mean?

Feb. 2, 2018

Few details about the arrest were made available Tuesday. However, TMZ reported that the 43-year-old musician was reportedly driving back from dinner at a hotel just after midnight and was pulled over almost immediately after taking the wheel. He was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and taken into custody at the Sag Harbor Police Department.

The 10-time Grammy Award winner and two-time Emmy Award winner — who made headlines last year because of revelations about his relationship with fellow pop star Britney Spears — has been mounting a comeback this year. He released his sixth studio album, “Everything I Thought It Was,” in March and set off on his Forget Tomorrow world tour in April. The tour is due to hit Chicago on Friday and Saturday before Timberlake plays Madison Square Garden in New York City next Tuesday and Wednesday.

More to Read

MusicEntertainment & ArtsCrime & CourtsBreaking News
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Fast Break Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement