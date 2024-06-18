Justin Timberlake charged with driving while intoxicated in New York’s Hamptons

Justin Timberlake was arrested on Long Island in New York early Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday in New York and accused of driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons.

The “Selfish” and “Cry Me a River” singer was arraigned Tuesday morning in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court, in a coastal village on the eastern end of Long Island, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office confirmed to The Times.

Representatives for Timberlake and the Sag Harbor Police Department, which arrested the singer, did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ requests for comment.

Advertisement

Few details about the arrest were made available Tuesday. However, TMZ reported that the 43-year-old musician was reportedly driving back from dinner at a hotel just after midnight and was pulled over almost immediately after taking the wheel. He was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and taken into custody at the Sag Harbor Police Department.

The 10-time Grammy Award winner and two-time Emmy Award winner — who made headlines last year because of revelations about his relationship with fellow pop star Britney Spears — has been mounting a comeback this year. He released his sixth studio album, “Everything I Thought It Was,” in March and set off on his Forget Tomorrow world tour in April. The tour is due to hit Chicago on Friday and Saturday before Timberlake plays Madison Square Garden in New York City next Tuesday and Wednesday.