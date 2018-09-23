Calendar Letters: TV show doesn’t reflect Hawaii

Regarding “Old Spells, New Magic” [Sept. 16]: Yvonne Villarreal missed the point when she asked Peter Lenkov about hiring Latino writers because his reboot of “Magnum P.I.” stars a Mexican American. The real question is why does the show not star an Asian/Pacific Islander (API), who constitute 60% of Hawaii’s population? Instead the main characters are a Latino (7%), a black (3%) and two whites (30%). This is Hawaii?
Guy Aoki
Los Angeles
A tip of the tiara to your coverage
This letter is about the excellent writing of Los Angeles Times Television Critic Lorraine Ali, particularly the articles titled “Where Does Miss America Fit in 2018?” [Sept. 9] and “A New Miss America? Well, Sort of” [Sept. 11].
Ali’s description and analysis of the issue of Miss America is very informative and intriguing as she brings out many facets of this subject, which is of interest to Americans of all ages.
Raymond Jallow
Los Angeles
Thank you, from a Tom Petty fan
Thank you for another wonderful, albeit bittersweet, article on Tom Petty [“Still an ‘American Treasure’” Sept. 16]. Though it’s been just about a year since Mr. Petty’s passing, it still feels so new, so impossible. I can’t thank you enough for keeping Tom’s memory alive.
Cassandra Kiena
Costa Mesa
The Eagles did take flight
After reading Mikael Wood’s review of the Eagles’ [“Road-Tested Eagles Return to the Forum,” Sept. 14], my expectations were lowered. According to Wood, the Eagles were mediocre, at best, and merely went through the motions. I was pleasantly surprised when I attended the Saturday evening concert and witnessed a highly energized and enthusiastic two-and-a-half-hour performance by the band.
Charles Reilly
Manhattan Beach
It’s too bad, in my opinion, that Mikael Wood seems unable to tell the difference between “boring” and “poignant” when describing the Eagles’ renditions of “Hotel California” and “Desperado.”
It was an iconic moment, reminiscent of the past, as the “new” Eagles move their gorgeous, tight harmonies and beautiful arrangements into the future.
Rebecca S. Hertsgaard
Palm Desert
The devil is in the details
Katie Walsh’s review of ‘Lizzie’ is excellent [“‘Lizzie’ is Methodical and Measured to a Fault,” Sept. 14]. However, I am disappointed with screenwriter Bryce Kass’s portrayal of Andrew Borden as a sexual abuser of Bridget, the maid, and with the portrayal Bridget as a lesbian.
As a teacher of American history and literature for 35 years, and one who studied the Borden case, I know there is no evidence of Mr. Borden as a sexual abuser, nor of Bridget as a lesbian.
There’s plenty of circumstantial evidence for Lizzie as the killer, and solid evidence of Mr. Borden as a frugal controlling patriarch, and evidence of Lizzie as a lesbian.
Although Mr. Borden was a jerk, it’s unfair to smear him as a rapist. No need to create fiction when the truth is — at least sometimes — stranger.
David Salvaggio
Redlands
Production made no sense
I beg to differ with Margaret Gray’s review of the stage adaptation of “Sense and Sensibility” [“Jane Austen Treated with Such Sensibility,” Sept. 14] at South Coast Repertory Theater. I don’t think Austen’s material was treated with elan or sensibility. Most of the actors played their parts too broadly. Austen’s writing is witty, finding humor in human shortcomings, not to be played in a vaudevillian style for big laughs.
Linda McCarthy
Lake Forest
I was pleased that The Times ran a review of the recent play at South Coast Repertory, “Sense and Sensibility.” That is, until I read it. The review was glowingly positive, but that was not the play that I saw.
What was wrong with it? First, the director did not seem to know whether to make the play as a farce, a comedy or, as it should have been, a serious study of 19th century English society. Second, the casting of the characters was an utter failure. The “Hamilton” diversity-style casting failed when applied to this family of three sisters. One could not feel a connection between the family members. It was even worse that the eldest was too meek for the role, the middle too old and the youngest was played too silly.
Bruce L. Scott
Fountain Valley
Reach out with music
Regarding “Soloists Shine on Violin, Guitar and, Yes, Castanets” [Sept. 15]: I am one of hundreds of lucky listeners who heard “Placido Domingo Conducts Music from Spain” with Joshua Bell at the Hollywood Bowl. I thought as I listened to that beautifully played Spanish music (often written by Frenchmen) that someone must take some excerpts of this worthy concert and make a CD that can be sent to every class room in America — or at least everyone in Los Angeles — and send it to the prisons holding the thousands of Hispanic children America has arrested as “illegal.”
Maybe we can allow the grace and beauty of Spanish art to stop Hispanic-bashing and create new music lovers.
Mir Faugno
Playa del Rey
Nothing to say but fantastic
Regarding “A ‘Bacchae’ to Remember” [Sept. 12]: I was fortunate enough to attend the gala preview of The Getty performance of “Bacchae.” The performance, in Japanese, by Ms. Akiko Aizawa was the pivotal point of the play.
The sheer intensity of Aizawa did not need any language. A truly breakthrough performance of which no text or dialogue was discounted.
Kene J. Rosa
Los Angeles
