The 'Atlanta' crew hits the dance floor at the Golden Globes after-parties

LaKeith Stanfield of #Atlanta having his own little party. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IlgedQqviY

The cast of "Atlanta" had plenty to celebrate with its leading man Donald Glover and the show taking home honors. Co-star LaKeith Stanfield celebrated on his own and took to the dance floor at the InStyle and Warner Bros. party.

As Brian Henry of "Atlanta" left the Fox party, he gave advice to folks in line: "Be safe. Have fun."

"Atlanta's" reserved section at the Fox party was empty by 10:33 p.m. Perhaps they turned in early. Bright side: the chocolate-filled doughnuts.