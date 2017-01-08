It's Golden Globes day in Tinseltown, so watch with the L.A. Times team as we send dispatches straight from the red carpet, whispers from backstage and a running tab of every single glass of downed Champagne.
Who will come out as the big winner at the 74th Golden Globes? Will "La La Land" walk off singing,or will dark horse "Deadpool" steal the favored musical's big moment? Can "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" lead Rachel Bloom take home another Globe, or will newcomer Issa Rae from "Insecure" receive the award for actress in a TV comedy?
And what will the stars be wearing? What will fashion notable Ruth Negga (nominated for her role in "Loving") arrive in? Will there be capes, cravats or the errant beret? Here's a list of what to expect and how to prep for tonight's big night.
- What time are the Golden Globes on?
- Our film and TV predictions for this year's Golden Globes
- Get ready for a kinder, gentler Golden Globes with host Jimmy Fallon
- Follow along all night with a printable ballot
- PHOTOS: Portraits of the 2017 Golden Globes nominees
- Follow Us: Twitter, Facebook , Snapchat
Attention: Mandy Moore is in a floor-length cape, and it's fabulous
|Christie D'Zurilla
It is approximately 72 degrees and sunny in Beverly Hills -- and "This Is Us" supporting actress nominee Mandy Moore is rocking a floor-length cape.
And killing it.
Everyone thought Dax Shepard was Benedict Cumberbatch at the Golden Globes arrivals
Celebrity doppelgänger alert! Dax Shepard inadvertently caused some confusion Sunday at the Golden Globes.
Stepping onto the red carpet with his wife, Kristen Bell, he looked surprisingly like a certain British heartthrob.
"It's Benedict Cumberbatch!" cooed some (mistaken) onlookers, no doubt wondering why the "Sherlock" actor was posing for pictures with the star of "The Good Place."
Kristen Bell is an early standout on the Golden Globes red carpet
|Marques Harper
The deep, plunging V is always a staple of the red carpet. And minutes into the Golden Globes red carpet, there's a major standout: Kristen Bell in a black Jenny Packham look with a jacket with sequins (and Dax Shepard on her arm).
Expect more deep-V necklines on the red carpet on this warm winter day in Los Angeles. Photos to come.
What time are the 2017 Golden Globes? Here's everything you need to know
|Nardine Saad
Ready or not, the awards shows are coming, and the 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will kick off the 2017 awards season on Sunday night. You have questions, and we have answers.
WHAT TIME DOES THE SHOW START? AND ON WHAT CHANNEL?
The ceremony, taking place at its usual locale, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, will air live from coast to coast on NBC from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific time.
WHO IS HOSTING?
“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon will be bringing his brand of nice-guy humor to the proceedings, replacing last year’s acerbic four-time host Ricky Gervais. It’ll be the “Saturday Night Live” alum’s first time hosting the boozy affair, but not his debut at the helm of a high-profile ceremony — he hosted the Emmy Awards in 2010, when the show aired on NBC.
“The Golden Globes are exciting for me to host because I get to wear this tuxedo I’m already practicing wearing every single night and just handing out awards to random people,” Fallon quipped in a TV spot.
WHO ARE THE PRESENTERS?
The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. is once again tapping Hollywood’s finest to dole out the awards. This year’s star-studded presenters (to name a few) include Drew Barrymore, Steve Carell, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Goldie Hawn, Diego Luna, Anna Kendrick, Mandy Moore, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Sting, Vince Vaughn and Carl Weathers.
WHO ARE THE NOMINEES?
It's an assortment of excitement in this year's Golden Globes nominees pool, from the alien flick "Arrival" to NBC's "This Is Us." The biggest surprises include Ryan Reynolds for his role as the superhero "merc with a mouth" "Deadpool" going up against Ryan Gosling in "La La Land." That should be an interesting winner's speech. Here is the complete list of nominees .
Here is the complete list of Golden Globe nominees
|Tracy Brown
It's Golden Globes day, which means in mere hours Jimmy Fallon will preside over the awards show that pits “Deadpool” against “Florence Foster Jenkins,” “Hell or High Water” against “Lion,” and “American Crime” against “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”
“La La Land” is the top nominee for the 74th Golden Globe Awards with seven nominations. “Moonlight” and “Manchester by the Sea” followed with six and five nominations, respectively.
“The People v. O.J. Simpson” led the television field with five nominations, with “The Night Manager” following with four nominations.
The 2017 Golden Globe Awards will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills with the telecast kicking off live at 5 p.m. on NBC.
Here is the complete list of nominees.
'Stranger Things' kids trade in the their '80s look for tiny tuxes
|Sarah Rodman
Perhaps you're in your jammies and getting the popcorn out of the cupboard or ordering pizza for the Golden Globes. But here's how some nominees and people attending the show are getting dudded up.
The "Stranger Things" kids are looking extra smart.
Felicity Huffman wants help choosing accessories.
And Gael Garcia Bernal rides with longtime friend Diego Luna.
Amy Schumer and Ryan Reynolds continue being adorable at Golden Globes rehearsals
Golden Globe attendees Ryan Reynolds and Amy Schumer took behind-the-scenes pictures from the awards show rehearsals. Ah, Hollywood, where everyone is friends and has fabulous glasses.
Fingers crossed comedian Schumer brings a little bite to the proceedings in the absence of Ricky Gervais.
Watch Jimmy Fallon recreate the 'La La Land' opening for the Golden Globes
|Meredith Blake
Can't wait for the Golden Globes to start? You're in luck.
NBC released a preview of tonight's opening, featuring Jimmy Fallon in an elaborate musical number inspired by "La La Land," which is nominated for six awards tonight.
Follow along with the L.A. Times on the Golden Globes red carpet
|Christie D'Zurilla
The Los Angeles Times team will be covering the Golden Globe Awards live on social media Sunday, starting with the celebrity-laden red carpet, rolling through the often raucous ceremony and then stepping out for the after-parties. And you're invited as our plus-one!
In addition to our people sending images and insider info straight from the Beverly Hilton, we'll have dozens more journalists covering and commenting on the awards from all angles.
Click here to follow the L.A. Times' Golden Globes team on Twitter .
We're on Facebook , of course, and find us on Snapchat as losangelestimes .
Our burning questions for the 2017 Golden Globes
|Glenn Whipp
When Ricky Gervais hosted the Golden Globes for the fourth (and, hopefully, not final) time last year, he joked that the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. threatened to personally pull him off the stage if he said anything “offensive or crass” or resorted to innuendo.
Of course, the evening was filled with wall-to-wall offensive, crass innuendo, including jokes about Roman Polanski’s love for “Spotlight” (“best date movie ever”), Ben Affleck ’s wayward eye (Gervais called Matt Damon the only person Affleck “hadn’t been unfaithful to”) and introducing Mel Gibson with a comic bit that had the NBC censor scrambling for the mute button.
It was all in keeping with Gervais’ mission of skewering Hollywood hokum and self-importance — the very things that Jimmy Fallon, this year’s Golden Globes host, wears as a badge of honor on his late-night talk show.
To put it another way: The censors and the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. can probably relax, unless a game of beer pong or beer shuffleboard gets out of hand. (Though, if presenter Amy Schumer was involved, it’d probably be one of the night’s most memorable moments.)
Other than a level of obsequiousness unseen in the last seven years with hosts Gervais and the beloved tag team of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler (who once joked that George Clooney would rather “float away in space and die than spend one more minute with a woman his age”), what else can we expect from this year’s Golden Globes? Five burning questions and their answers.
Some people are predicting “Hacksaw Ridge” is going to win top motion picture drama. If so, can Gervais present the award to Mel Gibson?
Probably not. But more than a few Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. members have told us over the last few months how much the group loved Gibson’s bloody war movie about Desmond Doss, a conscientious objector awarded the Medal of Honor for bravery in combat.
“Hacksaw Ridge” taking this Globe over “Manchester by the Sea” and “Moonlight” would be surprising on many levels, none more so than the startling comeback it would represent for Gibson, who was openly mocked at this show just last year. Let’s just hope he combs out the bread crumbs from his beard before he takes the stage.
Wait. Did you say “Manchester by the Sea” or “Moonlight” might not win the best picture drama Globe? Wouldn’t that cripple their Oscar chances?
No. “Spotlight” didn’t win the Globe last year. Neither did “Birdman” the year before. And both movies went on to win the Oscar for best picture.
We won’t go so far as to completely agree with Gervais’ contention that a Golden Globe is a “bit of metal some nice old confused journalists wanted to give you in person so they could meet you and have a selfie.”
But that’s pretty close.
There’s no overlap between the 85 selfie-loving members who vote on the Globes and the motion picture academy's 6,687 voters. But there is one difference this year: Oscar ballots went out Thursday, so the Golden Globes falls within the academy’s voting window. Anything a contender does or says at the show could make a lasting impression with Oscar voters. No pressure! Just maybe pass on the refills when the waiter brings around the wine.
Golden Globes host Jimmy Fallon reminds us that he will continue to make it awkward for Nicole Kidman
|Meredith Woerner
Golden Globes host Jimmy Fallon took a break from his award show prep to live cast on Facebook, giving the audience a look into his mindset, and giving Fallon a chance to remind everyone that he once had a shot with Nicole Kidman more than a decade ago.
Back in 2015, the actress stopped by "The Tonight Show" to reminisce about the first time the two met. What was revealed was that Fallon once had a shot with Kidman and blew it, hard.
Under the guise of Kidman meeting Fallon about a potential part in her 2005 film, "Bewitched," a mutual friend introduced the two at Fallon's apartment. Alas the young "Saturday Night Live" actor came across aloof, and Kidman took it as a sign that he wasn't interested in her. Ten years later that story came as a total shock to Fallon. He had had no idea the major Hollywood star had been interested in him.
He took it pretty well...
Fast forward to 2016 and Kidman stops by "The Tonight Show" again, now to promote her movie "Lion" (which is nominated for four Golden Globe awards). But this time she brings her husband, Keith Urban. And yeah, it's still pretty awkward.
If Fallon's Golden Globe live cast is any indication, there is still plenty more awkwardness to come tonight when Kidman, who is nominated for performance by an actress in a supporting role in "Lion," meet again.
Fill out your Golden Globes ballot and pick tonight's winners
Will it be "Manchester by the Sea" or "Moonlight"? "Deadpool" or "La La Land?" Cast your ballot, save your picks and share your choices with friends on Facebook and Twitter. Once the winners are announced tonight, check back to see how many of your choices walked away with the prize.
Who is this year's Miss Golden Globe? All three of Sylvester Stallone's daughters
|Christie D'Zurilla
For the first time, this year's Miss Golden Globe is a triple threat.
Sylvester Stallone's three daughters with Jennifer Flavin — Sophia, 20, Sistine, 18, and Scarlet, 14 — are the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.'s three-peat choice for this year's official on-stage assistants.
"It definitely takes off the pressure with the three of us doing it," Scarlet said earlier this week . "My mom tells me every day, 'Live in the moment. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,' and I’m just going to enjoy it while I can."
Each year since the 1960s, the role of Miss Golden Globe has been the child of a celebrity parent or parents. Recent honorees include Corinne Foxx (2016), Greer Grammer (2015), Sosie Bacon (2014), and Francesca Eastwood and Sam (son of Michael J.) Fox (2013).
Francesca was actually the second Eastwood to get the gig, after Kathryn in 2005, and the honor's been going on for long enough that mom Melanie Griffith and daughter Dakota Johnson were Miss Golden Globe 31 years apart.
Other family names might ring a bell as well: Carradine, Dern, Shatner, Savalas, Fisher, Garner, Prinze, Nicholson, Willis and Costner offspring have been among those helping to get the trophies onto the stage — and the winners off it, after their speeches.
Here's our film and TV predictions for this year's Golden Globes
|Glenn Whipp
The movie stars occupy the tables closest to the stage, but it’s their television counterparts who often provide the Golden Globes with the evening’s most memorable moments. This year, look for Issa Rae and Donald Glover to deliver. Those predictions and others follow ...
MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
The nominees: “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “Lion,” “Manchester by the Sea,” “Moonlight”
And the winner is: It’s a toss-up between the two critically acclaimed, deeply felt indies — “Manchester” and “Moonlight.” Kenneth Lonergan’s drama is more traditionally structured and sports a brand-name cast. “Manchester” is the (slightly) safer pick.
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
The nominees: Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”; Gael Garcia Bernal, “Mozart in the Jungle”; Donald Glover, “Atlanta”; Nick Nolte , “Graves”; Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”
And the winner is: “Atlanta” auteur Glover should have a couple of speeches ready for the show.
Unless: Bernal repeats for the continued brilliance of “Mozart.”