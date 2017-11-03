New complaints arise against Kevin Spacey as London police investigate alleged 2008 incident

Several new accusers have come forward with allegations against Kevin Spacey. The actor is being accused of sexual assault as well as misconduct on the set of his Netflix series “House of Cards.” Another alleged incident out of the U.K. from 2008 has also prompted an investigation in London.

The two-time Oscar winner has been accused of making the set of his D.C. drama a "toxic" work environment, according to a CNN report referencing eight crew members who currently work or have worked on the Emmy-nominated show. One former production assistant alleged that Spacey sexually assaulted him during an early season when he was assigned to pick up Spacey and take him to the set.

The employees, who spoke to CNN under the condition of anonymity, alleged that Spacey's behavior was "predatory" and reportedly included nonconsensual touching, crude comments and allegations that Spacey usually targeted young, male production staffers, CNN said.

A representative for the show did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment. However, allegations levied against the actor earlier this week resulted in Netflix indefinitely suspending production of the series' sixth and final season.

On Sunday, "Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexually assaulting him in the 1980s when he was a minor, breaking the scandal wide open. And on Tuesday, filmmaker Tony Montana accused Spacey of drunkenly grabbing his genitals in early 2003 and following him into a restroom.

Spacey, 58, said he did not remember the encounter alleged by Rapp, but apologized nonetheless. That apology, which included confirmation that he is gay, triggered a potent backlash. Following Montana's claims, Spacey's publicity team, which has since parted ways with him, issued this statement on Wednesday:

"Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time."

According to the Associated Press, U.K. police have opened an investigation into an alleged 2008 incident of sexual assault. Spacey was serving as the artistic director of London’s Old Vic Theatre at the time of the alleged incident.

Though it did not identify Spacey by name, the department’s child abuse and sexual offenses unit said it was investigating the reported assault after it was referred to police two days ago, AP said, and British media reported Spacey was the subject of that investigation.

An actor, who was 23 at the time, alleged that he woke up to find Spacey performing oral sex on him at the star's London home after inviting him over for a drink, the Sun newspaper reported. The man, who was not identified, claimed that Spacey told him not to tell anyone about it.

The young actor contacted City of London Police on Tuesday in the wake of stories about Spacey surfacing and was referred to the Metropolitan Police.

Additionally, a bartender named Daniel Beal told the newspaper that he was flashed by Spacey in 2010 outside a hotel where he was working. Beal, who was 19 at the time, alleged that Spacey handed him the expensive ​​​​​​Swiss watch he was wearing at the time to buy his silence, the Sun said. The newspaper report included a photo of Beal wearing the watch.

The Guardian also reported that Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos, who alleged thathe fended off “unpleasant” sexual advances from Spacey, said that it was widely known that Spacey preyed on men while he was artistic director at the Old Vic. The newspaper said other actors and former staff at the theater corroborated Cavazos’ account.

