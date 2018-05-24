'Andy Irons: Kissed by God' doc beautifully captures pro surfer's life and struggles

The documentary doesn't shy from detailing Irons' problems with opioid addiction and bipolar disorder as well as the darker parts of his relationships with his brother (and fellow surfer) as well as his professional rivalry with Kelly Slater. The honesty works toward the film's benefit, and its most effective moments outside of Irons' surfing feats are the raw interviews with Bruce Irons and Andy's widow, Lyndie. Awe-inspiring and emotional, "Andy Irons: Kissed by God" ably strikes a balance between a standard sports doc and a biography of a man whose internal battles were as challenging as his competition.