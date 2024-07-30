Colin Jost, non-Olympian, hurts his foot in Tahiti while covering 2024 Olympics surfing

Colin Jost, who is hosting the 2024 Olympics’ surfing coverage in Tahiti, joked he has been in the “medical tent more than any of the athletes” for his foot injury.

The first portion of Colin Jost’s 2024 Paris Olympics experience started off on the wrong foot — his left one, specifically.

The “Saturday Night Live” funnyman said he is receiving treatment for injuries he sustained in Tahiti, where he’s helping NBC cover surfing for the Games. On Monday, the “Weekend Update” anchor and “A Very Punchable Face” memoirist shared a photo of his left foot with three toes wrapped in bandages.

“You know it’s going great when you’ve been to the Olympic medical tent more than any of the athletes,” he captioned the Instagram photo.

Jost, who arrived in Tahiti last week, said surfing was not the source of his wound. The true culprit? Tahitian coral reefs. The same day as the opening ceremony extravaganza, Jost posted a photo of his bloody foot. “The reef was excited to greet me,” he wrote.

Just in case the bloody picture wasn’t graphic enough, Jost also gave 2024 Olympics viewers even more detail about his wound during a broadcast over the weekend.

Speaking to NBC Sports commentator Maria Taylor, he said that he had been walking around in place “because if I stand still ants begin crawling inside the wounds, which is not something I anticipated,” adding that he would receive treatment at a medical tent. In another broadcast segment over the weekend, Jost told Taylor he has become a regular at the medical tent.

“It feels like being a war correspondent and saying, ‘Hey Army, can I have a Band-Aid?,’” he joked, then said that his foot had become infected and “hasn’t improved.”

In addition to an infected foot, Jost’s broadcast from Tahiti (the largest island in French Polynesia) has also featured local chickens and a makeshift media desk.

“I’ve got chickens as producers and flies swarming around the camera,” he told “Olympic Highlights” hosts Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson.

Sounds like paradise.