Photos: John John Florence and Caitlin Simmers crowned as surfing’s world champions in Lexus WSL Finals

One day — winner takes the crown.

The world’s best surfers took to the water to battled one another just south of San Clemente in the Lexus World Surf League Finals.

Coming out on top in the women’s division was Caitlin Simmers, beating out Olympic gold medalist Caroline Marks. John John Florence took home the title in the men’s division.

John John Florence of Hawaii performs a maneuver on a wave during his finals match with Brazilian Ítalo Ferreira.

Brazilian Ítalo Ferreira gets big air in the first heat of the finals against John John Florence of Hawaii during the Lexus WSL Finals.

Oceanside’s Caitlin Simmers cuts back on a wave during her finals match with fellow American Caroline Marks.

U.S. surfer and reining gold medal Caroline Marks rides a wave during her match with Brazilian Tatiana Weston-Webb during the Lexus WSL Finals, where Marks edged out Weston-Webb to advance to the final match.

Fans of Brazilian surfer Ítalo Ferreira get fired up during the Lexus WSL Finals at Lower Trestles in San Clemente.

Brazilian Ítalo Ferreira pulls off a maneuver during his second round heat with Jack Robinson, where Ferreira won the match to advance.

San Clemente native Griffin Colapinto meditates before his match with Brazilian Ítalo Ferreira.

Australia’s Jack Robinson performs an aerial maneuver during his match with Brazilian Ítalo Ferreira during the Lexus WSL Finals.

San Clemente native Griffin Colapinto creates a big spray on a wave during his match with Brazilian Ítalo Ferreira.