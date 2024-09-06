Advertisement
Photos: John John Florence and Caitlin Simmers crowned as surfing’s world champions in Lexus WSL Finals

John John Florence hoists the Hawaiian flag while being carried off the sand in celebration
Hawaii’s John John Florence is carried off the sand after winning the Lexus WSL Finals at Lower Trestles in San Clemente.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Allen J. SchabenStaff Photographer 
One day — winner takes the crown.

The world’s best surfers took to the water to battled one another just south of San Clemente in the Lexus World Surf League Finals.

Coming out on top in the women’s division was Caitlin Simmers, beating out Olympic gold medalist Caroline Marks. John John Florence took home the title in the men’s division.

John John Florence of Hawaii performs a maneuver on a wave during his match with Brazilian Ítalo Ferreira.

Brazilian Ítalo Ferreira gets big air during the Lexus WSL Finals.
Brazilian Ítalo Ferreira gets big air in the first heat of the finals against John John Florence of Hawaii during the Lexus WSL Finals.

Oceanside's Caitlin Simmers cuts back on a wave during her finals match with fellow American Caroline Marks.

U.S. surfer and reining gold medal Caroline Marks at Lower Trestles in San Clemente.

U.S. surfer and reining gold medal Caroline Marks rides a wave during her match with Brazilian Tatiana Weston-Webb during the Lexus WSL Finals, where Marks edged out Weston-Webb to advance to the final match.

Fans of Brazilian surfer Italo Ferreira

Fans of Brazilian surfer Ítalo Ferreira get fired up during the Lexus WSL Finals at Lower Trestles in San Clemente.

Brazilian Italo Ferreira pulls off a maneuver at Lower Trestles in San Clemente.

Brazilian Ítalo Ferreira pulls off a maneuver during his second round heat with Jack Robinson, where Ferreira won the match to advance.

San Clemente native Griffin Colapinto meditates prior to his match with Brazilian Italo Ferreira.

Australia's Jack Robinson performs an aerial maneuver at Lower Trestles in San Clemente.
Australia’s Jack Robinson performs an aerial maneuver during his match with Brazilian Ítalo Ferreira during the Lexus WSL Finals.

San Clemente native Griffin Colapinto creates a big spray on a wave during his match with Brazilian Italo Ferreira.

Allen J. Schaben

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben is an award-winning journalist capturing a wide range of images over the past 34 years. Before joining The Times, he honed his craft at the Detroit Free Press, Dallas Morning News, Wichita Eagle and Connecticut Post. Schaben earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

