Indie Focus: Politeness steps aside in 'Beatriz at Dinner' and 'It Comes at Night'

Hello! I’m Mark Olsen, and welcome to another edition of your regular field guide to a world of Only Good Movies.

The esteemed critics Manohla Dargis and A.O. Scott at the New York Times published a list of the 25 best films of the century so far. It should be no surprise that the list is a sharp, eclectic collection of films from around the world that includes “There Will Be Blood,” “Spirited Away,” “Million Dollar Baby,” “A Touch of Sin” and “The Death of Mr. Lazarescu.” (I was personally excited to see Olivier Assayas’ “Summer Hours” at No. 9.) There’s also a list of favorite films from directors such as Sofia Coppola and Alex Gibney.

As if to further prove the point of our recent article on the vibrancy of the repertory cinema scene in Los Angeles right now, the UCLA Film and Television Archive has launched an extensive survey of the films of gentleman adventurer John Huston. There are his better-known films, such as “The Maltese Falcon,” “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre,” “The African Queen,” “The Misfits” and “Prizzi’s Honor,” but also exciting esoterica like “Wise Blood” and “Under the Volcano.” Pick any night in the series and you can’t go wrong.

We had a great screening event this past week with “Beatriz at Dinner” and director Miguel Arteta. (For more on the film, see below.) And this week, we are very excited to show the film “The Big Sick” followed by a very exciting Q&A with actor and co-writer Kumail Nanjiani, co-writer Emily V. Gordon and performers Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter and Ray Romano.

Lacey Terrell / Sundance Institute Salma Hayek, Connie Britton and Chloe Sevigny appear in "Beatriz at Dinner" directed by Miguel Arteta. Salma Hayek, Connie Britton and Chloe Sevigny appear in "Beatriz at Dinner" directed by Miguel Arteta. (Lacey Terrell / Sundance Institute)

‘Beatriz at Dinner’

A movie that, whether on purpose or by odd timing and happenstance, strikes right to the heart of our contemporary cultural and political divides, “Beatriz at Dinner” is a deeply felt social satire and a lament for empathy and understanding. The film, directed by Miguel Arteta and written by Mike White, concerns a woman who works as a massage therapist and spiritual healer (Salma Hayek) who finds herself as an unexpected guest at an intimate, upscale dinner party with a ruthless real estate developer (Jonathan Lithgow) and their worldviews soon clash.

Reviewing the film for The Times, Justin Chang noted, “What gives the movie its unsettling power is its ear for the rhythms and evasions of small talk — a polite, patrician language for which Beatriz has neither the aptitude nor the patience. Gently but with increasing purpose, she seizes hold of the dinner conversation and steers it in an unsettling new direction.”

The Times’ Sonaiya Kelley spoke to Hayek and Arteta about the film. Hayek noted that she appreciated the film’s nonjudgmental point of view. “Because both arguments are intelligent arguments and they make sense,” she said. “And there’s even a moment where you see that we are more similar than we think. What determines who you are is the choices you make.”

I spoke to Arteta and White ahead of the film’s premiere at Sundance in January. White noted the additional layers of meaning the movie has taken on because of current events, saying, “I do think that it has a different resonance because of the world we’re in. But everyone is going to have their opinion. It’s going to be as polarizing as the world is.”

At the New York Times, A.O. Scott wrote about the uncomfortable feelings the movie leaves a viewer with, adding “’Beatriz at Dinner’ is about unresolvable contradictions, after all, which may mean that its failures are less specific than systemic. I don’t blame Mr. White or Mr. Arteta. I blame capitalism. I blame America.”

At Vulture, Emily Yoshida noted the “enigmatic, elegiac performance” by Hayek and added that the film’s “central clash between healers and destroyers maintains its choke hold long after the credits have rolled.”

Eric McNatt / A24 Carmen Ejogo is Sarah and Kelvin Harrison Jr. is Travis in the film "It Comes at Night." Carmen Ejogo is Sarah and Kelvin Harrison Jr. is Travis in the film "It Comes at Night." (Eric McNatt / A24)

‘It Comes at Night’

The second feature from writer-director Trey Edward Shults, “It Comes at Night” is ingenious in its simplicity, as it conjures a post-apocalyptic nightmare world largely via a secluded house in the woods and a gnawing sense of unease. The film’s talented cast includes Joel Edgerton, Carmen Ejogo, Riley Keough, Christopher Abbott and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

In his review for The Times, Justin Chang calls the film “a beautiful bummer of a horror movie” while adding, “Shults avoids the conventional trap of exposition, relying instead on his striking command of the medium to evoke the inner life of a family under extraordinarily bleak circumstances.”

For the AP, Lindsey Bahr added that the film “has the title of a horror film and, at times, the mood of one, but it is far too restrained to get the juices of the genre crowd going,” while noting its power: “Even with the bare bones plot of ‘It Comes at Night,’ somehow you find yourself suspicious of even the trees by the end. No zombies required.”

At the L.A. Weekly, April Wolfe lauded the film as “a soul-crushingly dark examination of human nature amid an invisible and unnatural threat.”