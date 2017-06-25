Indie Focus: The A-list of B-titled movies with 'The Big Sick,' 'The Beguiled' and 'The Bad Batch'

Hello! I’m Mark Olsen, and welcome to another edition of your regular field guide to a world of Only Good Movies.

Some of the most exciting movies so far this year have opened this weekend, and oddly enough they have titles all starting with the letter “B” – “The Big Sick,” “The Beguiled” and “The Bad Batch.” In their own way, each grapples with what audiences can want and expect from modern movies.

There are also two movies opening Wednesday that are likewise among my favorites of the year, Bong Joon Ho’s “Okja” and Edgar Wright’s “Baby Driver.” There will be reviews and more for both in next week’s newsletter, but for now a pair of teaser/previews.

Justin Chang talked to Bong, the South Korean filmmaker with his own idiosyncratic take on genre. Bong talked about the multi-lingual, cross-cultural storytelling of “Okja” by saying: “I wanted a feeling of bewilderment: How can a person from one universe come into contact with a person from another?”

And I talked to Wright about “Baby Driver” – another “B”-titled movie! – and the British-born filmmaker’s idiosyncratic take on genre. In the movie, a young getaway driver meets a girl and hopes to strike out on his own. “I did like the idea of starting the film with the fantasy of being a getaway driver and ending it with the nightmare of being a criminal,” Wright said.

Amazon Studios Emily (Zoe Kazan) and Kumail (Kumail Nanjiani) in "The Big Sick." Emily (Zoe Kazan) and Kumail (Kumail Nanjiani) in "The Big Sick." (Amazon Studios)

‘The Big Sick’

One of the biggest hits of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, “The Big Sick” is written by Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon based on their real-life relationship. Nanjiani stars in the film alongside Zoe Kazan in a contemporary rom-com about family, tradition and medical emergencies.

Reviewing the film for The Times, Justin Chang wrote: “Conventionality is a funny thing, though (and so, for that matter, is “The Big Sick’). The beats and patterns of the average American comedy can often feel as moribund as those of, say, the noisy, CGI-encumbered superhero epic. But as ‘Wonder Woman’ recently demonstrated, all it takes is the savvy adjustment of a single element — not necessarily limited to the protagonist’s gender or ethnicity, though there are worse places to start — for something straightforward to look positively radical.”

The Times’ Jen Yamato spoke to Nanjiani and Gordon and asked them a few pieces of relationship advice. The two spoke about the realization that they didn’t see everything the same. As Gordon said, “We literally had different emotional experiences of the same events in our lives. Sometimes he would remember more details and sometimes I would remember more because they were more salient to me. But it was always the emotional radius of events that we’d agree or disagree about.”

“And how we experienced them,” added Nanjiani. “Some things, I’d be like, ‘That was such a great memory!’ and she’d say, ‘No — I was miserable!’ There was a lot of that.”

Reviewing the film for the New York Times, Manohla Dargis said: “Comedy is said to be hard; mostly, I think, by comics. Romantic comedy is apparently even tougher, at least from recent onscreen evidence. Few filmmakers know how to fit contemporary men and women, straight or gay, into narrative forms that were developed once upon a time. In ‘The Big Sick,’ Mr. Nanjiani and Ms. Gordon vault over that hurdle with openness and delight, revitalizing an often moribund subgenre with a true story of love, death and the everyday comedy of being a 21st-century American.”

At Vulture, Emily Yoshida said: “The best thing you can say about ‘The Big Sick’ is that having Kumail Nanjiani as a romantic lead is maybe the 11th most remarkable thing about it. Say what you will about producer Judd Apatow, but his rambling house style is a universal normalizer; five minutes in, you’ll swear ‘The Big Sick’ is the 28th Pakistani American girlfriend-in-a-coma romantic-comedy-drama you’ve seen.”

Christina House / For The Times Sofia Coppola in Beverly Hills. Sofia Coppola in Beverly Hills. (Christina House / For The Times)

‘The Beguiled’

Sofia Coppola won the best director prize at Cannes for “The Beguiled,” her counterpoint adaptation of the same novel that was the source for a 1971 Don Siegel/Clint Eastwood film. In Coppola’s film, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning are among the inhabitants of a Southern all-women’s school fending for themselves during the Civil War when a wounded Union soldier arrives among them. Just as if Colin Farrell showed up at your door one day, much emotional intrigue and sexual tension ensue.

Reviewing for The Times, Justin Chang wrote: “There is more to Coppola’s moody sorcery than an eye for fine embroidery and Antebellum real estate. Films as unique and vivid as ‘Lost in Translation,’ ‘Marie Antoinette’ and ‘Somewhere’ have established the director as a quietly meticulous observer of individuals in enclosed environments, and here she once more displays uncanny patience and intuition, letting the story rise and fall on the subtlest shifts in emotional temperature.”