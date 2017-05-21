Indie Focus: Around the world with Cannes, 'Alien: Covenant' and 'Everything, Everything'

Hello! I’m Mark Olsen, and welcome to another edition of your regular field guide to a world of Only Good Movies.

The annual international movie bacchanal of the Cannes Film Festival is well underway, and The Times’ Kenneth Turan, Justin Chang and Steven Zeitchik are all on the ground in France. Kenny had an overview of the year’s selections, while Steve asked the question of whether it all matters. Steve also addressed the year’s looming controversy over the inclusion of two films from Netflix and what that means for cinema culture and the future of moviegoing.

Justin is filing daily reports, including this one on Bong Joon-ho’s much anticipated “Okja” and another on Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck,” which finds the filmmaker back at the festival with the follow-up to his beloved “Carol.”

Kenny also talked to Haynes, while Steve interviewed Leon Vitali, longtime assistant to Stanley Kubrick.

We have some fun summertime screenings and Q&As landing on the schedule, which we will be able to announce soon. Keep on the lookout for future events at events.latimes.com.

Mark Rogers / Twentieth Century Fox Ridley Scott directs Katherine Waterston (Daniels) in the film "Alien: Covenant." Ridley Scott directs Katherine Waterston (Daniels) in the film "Alien: Covenant." (Mark Rogers / Twentieth Century Fox)

‘Alien: Covenant’

Ridley Scott returns again to the franchise that helped stake his reputation as a filmmaker with the new “Alien: Covenant.” Fitting within the story timeline between 2012’s “Prometheus” and the original 1979 “Alien,” the new film finds a group of would-be colonists landing on a deserted planet and finding it is perhaps not so deserted. The impressive cast includes Katherine Waterston, Michael Fassbender, Danny McBride, Amy Seimetz, Demian Bichir, Carmen Ejogo and Billy Crudup.

In his review for The Times, Justin Chang said, “Both the ideas and the splatter are held in much more confident balance this time around. … Unlike ‘Prometheus,’ which seemed almost reluctant to embrace its B-movie roots, ‘Alien: Covenant’ is a full-bore horror movie that proudly bears the franchise name, complete with old-school ’70s title treatment. The bloodletting begins early and rarely lets up.”

The Times’ Josh Rottenberg spoke to McBride about his appearance in the movie, which is perhaps less unlikely than it might seem. Or, as Scott put it, “I’d seen Danny on TV and in other things, and he reminded me somehow of Slim Pickens, who most memorably played a B-29 bomber pilot in Stanley Kubrick’s ‘Dr. Strangelove.’ I thought, ‘Let’s give this a little bit of a nod to Stanley.’ ”

Ann Hornaday at the Washington Post was less impressed. “In many ways, what’s wrong with ‘Alien: Covenant’ can be traced to the success of the very first film, which reinvented the sci-fi form and invested it with new dimensions of terror and suspense. … The visionary design elements for which Scott was rightfully venerated in his earlier work are abandoned here in the interest of a gargantuan but by-the-numbers sense of scale.”

At the Village Voice, Bilge Ebiri added “ ‘Alien: Covenant’ seethes with self-importance yet is never boring or portentous. It can’t come close to matching the greatness of the first two films in the series, but at least Scott seems to understand that these movies thrive on ambition. … Be grateful that Ridley Scott has lost none of his ability to provoke, captivate and infuriate.

And at Vulture, Emily Yoshida posits the film’s chest-bursting as the best sex scene of the year, adding, “Very few films these days are trying to genuinely seduce their audience. … The chestbursters, though. Perhaps they are not the most romantic onscreen subjects, but they are among the most sensual.” Yoshida concludes with the inevitable question, “Is it too late to get Ridley Scott on the next ‘Fifty Shades’ film?” (Please, someone, make that so.)

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times "Everything, Everything" director Stella Meghie is seen at the Bazar Restaurant in the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills. "Everything, Everything" director Stella Meghie is seen at the Bazar Restaurant in the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

‘Everything, Everything’

Directed by Stella Meghie, “Everything, Everything” is an adaptation of Nicola Yoon’s young adult romantic novel about a young woman who lives in a sterile house because of an immune system disorder. The outside world nevertheless comes crashing in, thanks to a new boy next door. The film stars Amandla Stenberg and Nick Robinson as the young lovers, with Anika Noni Rose as Stenberg’s mother.

Reviewing the film for The Times, Katie Walsh declared Stenberg “radiant” and praised the movie’s “unexpected sense of buoyancy” while noting it was best when it examined the darker corners of the story, “exploring the psychology and consequences, rather than swooning over the shallow love story. But if a love story is what we’re going to get, Stenberg and Robinson make a charming pair.”