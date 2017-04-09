Indie Focus: Struggles between women and men in 'Colossal,' 'Their Finest' and 'Your Name'

Hello! I’m Mark Olsen, and welcome to another edition of your regular field guide to a world of Only Good Movies.

Last week I mentioned how the conversation that had popped up around the new “Ghost in the Shell” and that exchange of ideas definitely seems more important, creative and productive than the movie itself.

This week The Times’ own Justin Chang and Jen Yamato published an incisive conversation about the ongoing issue of “whitewashing,” whereby Asian actors and stories (or those of any culture that doesn’t easily default to white casting) are simply recast and reframed via any number of common excuses.

As Yamato put it, “The filmmakers behind these properties, nearly all white men, are forcing white preference and white privilege into the spotlight and blaming it on a system that necessitates bankable white stars. The more these movies bomb while others like ‘Get Out’ flourish, the more these excuses get exponentially more tedious.”

‘Colossal’

Filmmaker Nacho Vigalondo has been a favorite among those on the film festival circuit for a few years. His latest, “Colossal” looks to break him out to a bigger audience. The film stars Anne Hathaway as a young woman struggling to move her life forward as she returns to her hometown and revives a relationship with a man who never left, played by Jason Sudeikis. And when two monsters mysteriously appear in South Korea, there is an unexpected connection.

For The Times, Justin Chang wrote that Vigalondo “has fashioned a sly, winking homage to Godzilla and other kaiju in the Asian monster-movie canon, and hitched it, in ways both ridiculous and intuitive, to a story about a major American screw-up trying to get her life back on track.”

Writer-director Nacho Vigalondo, left, with actors Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis of "Colossal."

For the New York Times, A.O. Scott wrote, “Mr. Vigalondo’s film is nowhere near as ambitious or as rigorous as Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out,’ but it shares that movie’s interest in using horror movie tropes to unlock heavily defended areas of social unease. Starting out as the portrait of an irresponsible woman, ‘Colossal’ turns into a critique of male self-pity, as Gloria’s problems collide with, and are overwhelmed by, Oscar’s sense of aggrieved entitlement.”

Most reviews seemed to focus more on Hathaway, even positioning the film as some kind of comeback. At MTV, Amy Nicholson wrote, “Hathaway must be thrilled to have her best showcase in years. She commits to roles like a boozehound ordering a row of shots, even when the parts don't deserve her. They often don't.… Her zeal is intimidating, and her earnestness can seem embarrassing when we prefer our stars to act like they tumbled out of bed and into the spotlight.”

At Vulture, Kyle Buchanan wrote about why “it’s not cool to hate Anne Hathaway Anymore,” sentiments that were echoed in an unexpectedly personal interview with the actress by Rich Juzwiak at Jezebel. As Hunter Harris put it in her own piece for Vulture, saying of Hathway’s character “that ‘Colossal’ never begs us to like Gloria is the key to understanding its point: This woman doesn’t have to be quirky or funny to deserve our empathy or the men’s respect.”

‘Their Finest’

Women’s roles in cinema and society also becomes the centerpiece of “Their Finest,” the new film from Danish director Lone Scherfig. Among the producers on the film is Amanda Posey, who worked with Scherfig on “An Education” as well as John Crowley’s “Brooklyn,” and anyone who liked those two films would do well to see “Their Finest” as well. The new film tells the story of an English film production during World War II and the struggle of a female scriptwriter (Gemma Arterton) to be taken seriously.

In his review for The Times, Kenneth Turan called the film “a treat that has something on its mind, a charming concoction that adds a bit of texture and bite to the mix. Genial and engaging with a fine sense of humor, it makes blending the comic with the serious look simpler than it actually is.”

Gemma Arterton of "Their Finest."

For the AP, Lindsey Bahr says it “is a movie about making a movie, specifically a glossy propaganda film meant to bolster morale in Britain in the darkest days of the Second World War. It is also very much a movie-movie. Good-looking, finely acted, and well-told, director Lone Scherfig (‘An Education’) has made a charming, witty and romantic gem. It is ‘Shakespeare in Love’ in World War II.”

The Times’ Jen Yamato spoke to Arterton, Scherfig and Posey about the movie and how its female-driven story on-screen was reflected in its production as well.

“From a creative instinct, you find the interesting stories in the untold stories — and the untold stories are often women’s stories,” Posey said. “Just as Gemma’s character fights to tell the ordinary women’s story, that’s what, behind the camera, we were trying to tell as well.”

‘Gifted’