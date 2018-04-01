Indie Focus: Mysteries abound with 'Gemini,' 'Outside In' and 'Claire's Camera'

Directed by Lynn Shelton, who has previously brought an emotional sharpness to movies such as "Humpday," "You Sister's Sister" and "Laggies," the new "Outside In" brings out vivid, genuine feelings from an unusual premise. In the film, Jay Duplass plays Chris, who is just getting out of prison after an extended sentence for a crime he did not commit. Throughout his time in jail, one of his biggest advocates was his former teacher Carol (Edie Falco), and now that he is out they have to figure out what their new relationship is going to be.