Indie Focus: Opening up to Summer Sneaks, 'Free Fire' and 'A Quiet Passion'

Hello! I'm Mark Olsen, and welcome to another edition of your regular field guide to a world of Only Good Movies.

The L.A. Times’ Summer Movie Sneaks published Sunday, and it is reliably full of information on movies big and small coming out over the next few months.

Josh Rottenberg wrote about Fionn Whitehead, star of Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated World War II story “Dunkirk,” as well as Steve Zahn for “War for the Planet of the Apes.” Glenn Whipp spoke to Kumail Nanjiani about “The Big Sick” and Kurt Russell about “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

Tre’vell Anderson wrote about actor Demetrius Shipp Jr., who will be playing Tupac Shakur in “All Eyez On Me.” Sonaiya Kelley spoke to Jude Law about his appearance in “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.”

Meredith Woerner examined what’s new with Spider-Man’s suit in the new “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and how the mythical island of Themyscira will be depicted in “Wonder Woman.” And Steve Zeitchik spoke to Taylor Sheridan about his directing debut “Wind River.”

I took a look at summer at the arthouse and movies aimed at both older and younger audiences. From “Paris Can Wait,” the fiction feature debut of 80-something writer-director Eleanor Coppola to the Instagram stalking story of “Ingrid Goes West,” these films have something for many different audiences.

And I interviewed Sofia Coppola (Eleanor’s daughter) about her new film “The Beguiled,” a Civil War-era tale steeped in Southern Gothic imagery in which Colin Farrell plays a Union soldier who finds shelter with the inhabitants of a Southern all-girls school inhabited by the likes of Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning.

‘Free Fire’

Having emerged quickly over the last few years and continuing to work at a brisk pace, Ben Wheatley is among the most exciting filmmakers in the world. Along with his collaborator (and wife) Amy Jump, Wheatley turns genre expectations inside out and upside down, making movies that are full of a movie-fan’s delight even as they maintain a power to disturb and unnerve. His latest is “Free Fire,” about a late-’70s gun deal that goes wrong and leads to an extended shootout. The movie stars Brie Larson, Armie Hammer, Sharlto Copley, Cillian Murphy and others. It’s bloody and good and fun.

For The Times, I reviewed the film, calling it “ferocious, funny and relentless,” while noting that for fans of Wheatley’s films, “it is a rollicking good time and, more important, an inadvertent skeleton key to thinking about and understanding the rest of his films.”

For The Times, Chris Lee met with actor Sharlto Copley, who turns in an outrageous performance in “Free Fire” as the movie’s ostensible villain. Copley acknowledged his performance was purposefully pitched to the extreme, as he said, “It’s not for everyone. When you take a strong position as an actor, it’s risky. It is what you might call scene-stealing or chewing the scenery. But that’s my instinct: to do the thing I’d like to watch on-screen.”

Reviewing the film for the New York Times, Glenn Kenny called it, “a formal exercise in spectacle under restraint,” while adding of Wheatley that the film “shows that he’s a technically virtuosic director whose humor has a bracingly nasty side. He’s also no dummy. ‘Free Fire’ is an action movie finely tuned to even the most potentially vicious audiences’ tolerances.”