Kobe Bryant is denied membership into the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences

In the run-up to the Oscars, thousands of people signed a petition demanding that Bryant’s nomination for “Dear Basketball” be rescinded due to a sexual assault case brought against him in 2003, which was ultimately dropped and later the subject of a civil settlement. As the academy navigates the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements — most recently with the expulsion of director Roman Polanski and comedy star Bill Cosby — his inclusion in the newest class might have raised thorny issues.