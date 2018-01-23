A look at three diversity breakthroughs among the 2018 Oscar nominations

"A Fantastic Woman" follows Marina, a waitress and nightclub singer who must put her life back together after her older boyfriend dies suddenly. But because she's a transgender woman in a country with little to no support for trans people, she has to navigate cruelties lodged both by her boyfriend's unaccepting family and the government. Newcomer Daniela Vega, who is trans, stars in the Chilean movie nominated for the foreign-language film Oscar, and though her performance wasn't recognized on its own, director Sebastián Lelio said the picture wouldn't be what it is without her.