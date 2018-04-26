Kids welcome: 7 family-friendly movies to see this summer

With the long summer break just around the corner, parents are officially on the hunt for kid-centered fare that will keep the little ones entertained and air-conditioned. And "Incredibles 2" is hardly the only family-friendly film hitting the multiplex. There are other sequels and even other Disney films to help pass the time until school is back in session. Here's a look at some of the family-friendly films hitting theaters this summer.
"Lu Over the Wall," May 11
Japanese animated adventure comedy directed by Masaaki Yuasa. GKIDS
"Show Dogs," May 25
A detective and his four-legged partner go undercover to crack a case at a high-stakes pageant for pooches. With Will Arnett, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Natasha Lyonne, Jordin Sparks, Gabriel Iglesias, Shaquille O'Neal, Alan Cumming and Stanley Tucci. Written by Max Botkin, Marc Hyman. Directed by Raja Gosnell. Global Road Entertainment
"Incredibles 2," June 15
Mr. Incredible stays home with the kids while Elastigirl is pressed into hero action to save the day. Voice cast includes Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Sophia Bush, Huck Miner, Sarah Vowell. Written and directed by Brad Bird. Pixar / Disney
"Fireworks," July 3
Japanese animated family drama. GKIDS
"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation," July 13
The extended family of monsters heads out on a luxury cruise ship. Voices include Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Mel Brooks. Written by Genndy Tartakovsky, Michael McCullers. Directed by Tartakovsky. Columbia Pictures / Sony Pictures Animation
"Teen Titans Go! To the Movies," July 27
Led by the headstrong boy wonder, Robin, the young superheroes head to Hollywood in search of big-screen stardom. Voices include Will Arnett, Kristen Bell, Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Khary Payton, Tara Strong, Hynden Walch, Nicolas Cage, Halsey, Lil' Yacht. Written by Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath, based on characters from DC Comics. Directed by Horvathm, Peter Rida Michail. Warner Bros.
"Christopher Robin," Aug. 3
Winnie the Pooh's young friend, now grown, is stressed out and overwhelmed by life but his childhood stuffed animals band together to help him find his way. With Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael, Mark Gatiss and the voices by Jim Cummings, Chris O'Dowd, Brad Garrett, Toby Jones, Nick Mohammed, Peter Capaldi, Sophie Okonedo. Written by Alex Ross Perry and Allison Schroeder, story by Perry, based on characters created by A.A. Milne. Directed by Marc Forster. Walt Disney Pictures