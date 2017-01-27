What time are the 2017 SAG Awards? Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's ceremony

Awards season is in full swing, and in a weekend already crowded with Saturday’s Producers Guild Awards, Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards show is the main event.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How can I watch the awards?

This year’s SAG Awards are taking place at the Los Angeles Shrine Exposition Center and will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday at 5 p.m. Pacific. TBS and TNT subscribers are also able to live-stream the awards through the networks’ websites as well as their mobile apps. TNT will air an encore presentation of the ceremony immediately after the conclusion of the live event.

What about the red carpet?

E! News begins its televised red carpet coverage at 3 p.m. Pacific, and TNT will be live-streaming red carpet coverage starting at 2:30 p.m.

What if I don’t care about fashion?

Not impressed with Hollywood’s finest fashions? You still might want to catch the red carpet live-stream, if only to see the awards for television and film-stunt ensemble awarded, only available on the pre-show webcast.

Which bland white guy late-night comedian is hosting?

None!

The SAG Awards are a very DIY affair: They don’t need your traditional host, thank you very much. They have actors.

Presenters scheduled for the evening’s ceremonies include Casey Affleck and Lucas Hedges (“Manchester by the Sea”), Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer (“Hidden Figures”), Mahershala Ali and Janelle Monáe (“Hidden Figures” and “Moonlight”) and Viggo Mortensen (“Captain Fantastic”), all of whom are nominated, sometimes multiple times, for their performances in 2016.

Who’s nominated?

The Screen Actors Guild honors performers in film and television,and the film nominees are chock-full of Oscar contenders.

“Manchester by the Sea” leads with four nominations, including for performance by a cast in a motion picture, followed by “Fences” and “Moonlight,” each of which scored a nomination for cast, as well as two individual nods.

Television nominations are all over the map, with Netflix’s historical drama “The Crown,” FX’s limited series “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” and Netflix’s sci-fi throwback “Stranger Things” all scoring three nods.

You can find the full list of SAG Award nominees here.

But who’s going to win?

Resident expert Glenn Whipp breaks down all of his SAG Awards predictions here, and while most categories have a couple of viable contenders, there are a few sure things to look out for.

On the film side, no one can unseat Viola Davis for female actor in a supporting role for her exceptional work in “Fences.”

For his part, Davis’ co-star (and “Fences” director) Denzel Washington looks to take home the prize for male actor in a leading role, based on sheer number of SAG Award nominations alone.

Washington joins four other actors — Russell Crowe, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Sean Penn — who have earned four SAG Award nominations. Given that Washington has never taken home the honor, Sunday should be his night.

As for television, Sarah Paulson is a sure thing to take home top honors for female actor in a TV movie or miniseries for her performance as Marcia Clark in “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” Paulson has already garnered an Emmy and a Golden Globe for the role.

Similarly, Paulson’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson” co-star and Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance has similar heat heading into Sunday’s ceremony and will likely win for male actor in a TV movie or miniseries.

But who’s definitely going home with an award?

Lily Tomlin will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award from “9 to 5” co-stars Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton. Reminisce over Tomlin’s decorated work in film and television with this photo retrospective of her career.

Follow all The Times’ SAG Awards coverage at www.latimes.com/sagawards

