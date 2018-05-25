Creed Bratton's journey from crazy character on 'The Office' to warm folk album

That was upsetting to me, so I complained and they didn't like that I complained and said, 'Well, you can leave if you want.' I don't know if they thought I would, but I did. I struggled for years and did bits and parts, played in a lot of different bands, then after 25, 30 years, and even though I had done stuff and worked and stayed alive, I got on "The Office." That jump-started my musical career again, and here I am doing my seventh album.