It took years for Arin Ray to find his voice after his 'X Factor' elimination. Now he's on 'Fire'

Ray returned for the competition’s second season, again auditioning as a solo act. Simon Cowell called him a star. He was assigned to Britney Spears as a mentor (even though he said they barely spoke during his stint) and given light pop-R&B fare he didn’t connect with. “There were moments if you go back [and] watch where I was uncomfortable. It wasn’t me … and nowhere near the music I wanted to perform,” he admitted.