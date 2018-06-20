Looking beyond the headliners at Arroyo Seco Weekend

Gomez: After winning Britain’s prestigious Mercury Prize in 1998 for the debut album “Bring It On,” Gomez found themselves in an unconventional position of being better known in the U.S. than their home country with hazy, jamband-adjacent takes on vintage blues and rock led by the raspy voice of Ben Ottewell on tracks such as “Free to Run” and “Get Miles.” The band embarked on more eclectic directions with subsequent albums, but with 20 years gone since “Bring It On,” an anniversary tour beckoned.