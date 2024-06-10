Stagecoach 2025 passes go on sale Friday

Fans at this year’s edition of the annual Stagecoach festival in Indio.

Stagecoach hasn’t said who’s playing its 2025 edition — but anyone determined to be there next year can snag a ticket this week.

Advance passes for the annual country music festival in Indio are set to go on sale Friday, organizers announced Monday, months ahead of an expected lineup announcement. Stagecoach 2025 will take place April 25-27 at the Empire Polo Club approximately two hours east of Los Angeles; tickets for the three-day event start at $499 (plus fees) and go up from there for various VIP packages.

Acts at this past April’s event, which sold out in advance, included Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Hardy, Nickelback, the Beach Boys, Willie Nelson and Jelly Roll.

Stagecoach’s ticket offering comes at a moment of widespread uncertainty for the concert business, which after a roaring post-pandemic comeback in 2023 — thanks in large part to blockbuster tours by the likes of Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Wallen and Metallica — is showing signs of a slowdown.

Sales for this year’s venerable Coachella festival — a presentation of L.A.-based Goldenvoice, which also puts on Stagecoach — were the slowest in a decade, while both Jennifer Lopez and the Black Keys recently called off upcoming arena tours amid reports of low buyer turnout.