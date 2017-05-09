Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett lead 2017 CMT Music Awards nods

Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett lead the list of nominees for the 2017 CMT Music Awards.

Urban, Ballerini and Rhett scored four nominations each for Country Music Television’s fan-voted ceremony, including the night’s biggest honor, video of the year.

Carrie Underwood, who holds the title of most CMT Music Awards wins, scored three nominations this year, along with Florida Georgia Line, Lauren Alaina and Luke Bryan.

The competition for video of the year is massive, with 14 nominees.

Underwood, a six-time winner in the category, is up against Ballerini, Urban, Rhett, Bryan, Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley (with first-time nominee Elle King), Florida Georgia Line, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Artists of Then, Now & Forever, Brett Eldredge, Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi.

Blake Shelton, Eldredge, Bryan, Lambert and Rhett are among the first announced performers for the telecast, set for June 7 in Nashville. Additional performers and presenters will be unveiled soon.

Fan voting begins today through CMT’s website.

“Nashville” star Charles Esten will host the telecast, which will be beamed from Nashville’s Music City Center.

Full list of nominees below:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

· Artists of Then, Now & Forever – “Forever Country”

· Brad Paisley – “Today”

· Brett Eldredge – “Wanna Be That Song”

· Carrie Underwood – “Church Bells”

· Cole Swindell – “Middle of a Memory”

· Dierks Bentley and Elle King – “Different for Girls”

· Florida Georgia Line – “H.O.L.Y.”

· Jon Pardi – “Dirt on My Boots”

· Keith Urban – “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

· Kelsea Ballerini – “Peter Pan”

· Little Big Town – “Better Man”

· Luke Bryan – “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”

· Miranda Lambert – “Vice”

· Thomas Rhett – “Star of the Show”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

· Blake Shelton – “Came Here to Forget”

· Eric Church – “Record Year”

· Jason Aldean – “Lights Come On”

· Keith Urban – “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

· Luke Bryan – “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”

· Thomas Rhett – “Star of the Show”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

· Carrie Underwood – “Church Bells”

· Kelsea Ballerini – “Peter Pan”

· Lauren Alaina – “Road Less Traveled”

· Maren Morris – “80s Mercedes”

· Miranda Lambert – “Vice”

· Reba McEntire – “Back to God”

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

· Big & Rich featuring Tim McGraw – “Lovin’ Lately”

· Brothers Osborne – “21 Summer”

· Dan + Shay – “How Not To”

· Florida Georgia Line – “H.O.L.Y.”

· LoCash – “I Know Somebody”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

· Eli Young Band – “Saltwater Gospel”

· Lady Antebellum – “You Look Good”

· Little Big Town – “Better Man”

· Midland – “Drinkin’ Problem”

· Old Dominion – “Song for Another Time”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

· Brett Young – “In Case You Didn’t Know”

· Jon Pardi – “Dirt on My Boots”

· Kane Brown – “Used to Love You Sober”

· Lauren Alaina – “Road Less Traveled”

· Luke Combs – “Hurricane”

· RaeLynn – “Love Triangle”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

· Artists of Then, Now & Forever – “Forever Country”

· Chris Young featuring Vince Gill – “Sober Saturday Night”

· Dierks Bentley featuring Elle King - “Different for Girls”

· Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw – “May We All”

· Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood – “The Fighter”

· Kenny Chesney with Pink – “Setting the World on Fire”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

· Jason Aldean – “Hicktown” (From CMT Concert of the Summer)

· Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan – “Want to Want Me” (From CMT Crossroads)

· John Mellencamp and Darius Rucker – “Pink Houses” (From CMT Crossroads)

· Alicia Keys and Maren Morris – “80s Mercedes” (From CMT Crossroads)

· Meghan Trainor, Jill Scott and Kelsea Ballerini – “You're Still the One/Any Man of Mine/Man I Feel Like a Woman” (from CMT Artists of the Year)

· Nick Jonas and Thomas Rhett - “Close” (From CMT Crossroads)

SOCIAL SUPERSTAR OF THE YEAR

· Brett Eldredge

· Jake Owen

· Keith Urban

· Kelsea Ballerini

· Lauren Alaina

· Thomas Rhett

gerrick.kennedy@latimes.com

For more music news follow me on Twitter:@GerrickKennedy