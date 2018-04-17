Kendrick Lamar just won a Pulitzer Prize. Here are five songs that show why

In singling out Lamar's album, the Pulitzer organization praised "Damn" for its "affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life," and nowhere is that complexity more palpable than in this cut about "the power, poison, pain and joy inside my DNA." One of Lamar's signatures on "Damn" is jumping among different perspectives, but here he inhabits each with so much detail — from the 9-year-old living in a motel to the budding superstar "sipping from a Grammy" — that you understand the words not as role-play (though he can do that too) but as lived experience.