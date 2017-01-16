'No, take me seriously': Meet the Regrettes and Cherry Glazerr, L.A.'s new faces of rock

There’s a bold new youth movement in the Los Angeles music scene. Led by the Regrettes and Cherry Glazerr, each band, with songwriters still in their teens, takes a warts-and-all, open-book approach to music-making, all while being unafraid to take a stance.

Or to mess with a reporter.

“What’s your agenda?” Clementine Creevy asks moments after arriving at a Chinatown diner for an interview. At 19, she’s been around long enough to be suspicious of the press. Her Cherry Glazerr project has existed in various incarnations since she was about 15.

Creevy proceeds to say she’s not a fan of the job-required question-and-answer sessions, and she lists, as affably as possible, topics she wants to avoid: her work in the fashion industry, the band’s association early on with Orange County’s acclaimed indie Burger Records and her youth.

She laughs, and then comically stages a mock interview with herself.

“‘Tell me about Burger Records. Tell me about Saint Laurent. Tell me about being young and being in a band. Tell me about being in high school and being in a band. Tell me about being a girl and being in a band,’” she says. “That’s usually the interview. That’s not a question. Yes, I’m young and in a band. That’s a fact, sir or ma’am.”

Later, she’ll joke, “I’m not good at parties.”

Yet answering endless questions about youth is a reality both bands have had to face. “When you’re a teenager and you’re in a band, people always feel the need to just jab-jab-jab-jab,” says Lydia Night, the Regrettes’ 16-year-old lead songwriter

But there’s vital work being done here.

The Regrettes’ Genessa Gariano, for instance, discovered what had been missing from her middle- and high-school life when she met Night.

Night had a song, “A Living Human Girl.”

Or, rather, she had a 2½-minute manifesto that points a middle finger at our culture’s unrealistic view of femininity. Stretch marks, acne, greasy hair, a disinterest in exercising — Night turns them all into causes for celebration, with a 1960s-inspired girl group stomp and a punk-rock snarl.

“I’m not a bitch for saying what is real,” Night snaps, delivering the lyric moments after mocking her breast size and just before she broadcasts news of her period.

“A Living Human Girl” is the centerpiece of the Regrettes’ debut album, “Feel Your Feelings Fool!” As a whole, the 15-song work turns the confusion and frustration of modern times into high-energy blasts rooted in freedom of expression and individuality.

It also sends a message, arguing that Hollywood’s pop music machinery has long failed to capture the mixed-up, muddled and angry feelings of adolescence. Cherry Glazerr is apt to decorate its stage with images of female anatomy, while the Regrettes, on song after song, bluntly and sarcastically tackle ignorance and stereotypes.

The Regrettes, from left: Lydia Night, Sage Chavis, Maxx Morando and Genessa Gariano.

“I heard that she’s a feminist, so she must not shave her pits,” Night hollers late on “Feel Your Feelings Fool!” and, at a record release party Friday night at the Echo, she took a moment to dedicate the band’s most aggressively explicit song to incoming President Donald Trump.

It isn’t lost on either act that they each have albums hitting at a time when women’s rights are a matter of debate on Capitol Hill and our president-elect has been heard on tape demeaning women. In turn, there’s another, perhaps unintentional, underlying message to “Feel Your Feelings Fool!” and Cherry Glazerr’s “Apocalipstick,” each out this month. Maybe the grown-ups don’t have it figured out, after all.

“Gender set aside, just by being a kid, people automatically assume you’re dumb,” Night says. “When you think of someone younger, you think, ‘Oh, I’m smarter than you.’ It feels horrible. No, take me seriously. Please, take me seriously.”

“A Living Human Girl” seems to have accomplished that plea. The song helped secure management and a record deal with Warner Bros. for Night and the band.

“That was the song that made me want to do this,” Regrettes guitarist Gariano, 19, says of forming the band.

“When I was in middle school and high school, I didn’t have that song,” Gariano says, seated with her bandmates at a West L.A. rehearsal spot. “I felt all those feelings. I felt alone in those feelings. I felt really alone. I was shy. I didn’t have a Lydia singing that song to me. I’m so glad girls have that song now. I wanted to make sure everyone heard this song. It’s important.”

If the Regrettes, appearing at Hollywood’s Amoeba Music for a free show on Jan. 26, are relative newcomers on the local scene, having only played their first show last February, Creevy is a wizened veteran.

Her personality — half-serious but a little wry and cynical — is all over Cherry Glazerr’s “Apocalipstick,” which the Secretly Canadian label will release on Friday. Ask Creevy to explain the songs, and she’ll give one-word answers (“death,” “drugs”) or seemingly completely made-up ones, such as the moment she describes “Told You I’d Be With the Guys” as a document of fish pedicures.

Maybe, maybe not.

The song opens “Apocalipstick” with sharply pointed guitars that wind up and down while Creevy, with a cutting upperregister, slices through the stutter-step melody. She details being a loner, then hanging with the boys, and then a rush of noise arrives in the song’s final moments to release the tension as she appears to find solace in female solidarity. “It’s necessary, to give a lady love,” she sings.

“Women are so highly competitive with each other,” Creevy says. “Men are competitive in a different way. They’re competitive for the whole world. The whole world is available to them. But women are competitive to each other on such a small scale. They’re vicious little animals competing for the attention of a man.

“It’s such a small-scale thing, and it’s self-defeating,” she continues. “The end is close when you're a woman. You can see it. With men, you have the whole world. You may be competitive with your fellow man, but it's competition for all the opportunities that the world offers you. Women don't have that.”