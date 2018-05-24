How to get Stephen Malkmus to open up about life and his new album? Take him to a Lakers game

He said he just wants to understand things that are too easily written off, whether it's a big hip-hop record clearly connecting with millions of people or the mind-set of millennials as described in Malcolm Harris' book "Kids These Days." Malkmus so admired Harris' perspective — "He's a smart kid, goes beyond the avocado-toast thing," he said — that he asked the author to write up a one-sheet for "Sparkle Hard" to send to journalists along with the album.