Women allege sexual misconduct by FYF founder recently axed by Goldenvoice

Sean Carlson, founder of the popular Los Angeles music festival FYF, was investigated by Los Angeles police in 2013 for sexual assault after a woman alleged he attacked her.

She is one of several women who have come forward to accuse the well-known festival promoter of sexual misconduct, according to LAPD records and interviews with the Los Angeles Times and Spin.

Goldenvoice, the powerful L.A.-based promoter behind the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, abruptly ended its six-year partnership with Carlson on Monday. The company made no mention in an email to associates regarding the sexual misconduct allegations that have dogged Carlson for years and have been appearing on social media with more frequency in music industry circles.

Goldenvoice did not respond to multiple requests by The Times for comment.

The most serious allegation was made in 2013 when a woman reported to the Los Angeles Police Department that Carlson had committed “assault with intent to commit a felony and forcible oral copulation” according to an L.A. district attorney's spokeswoman. After LAPD detectives interviewed those involved, prosecutors determined there was insufficient evidence to charge Carlson, according to LAPD Capt. Patricia Sandoval.

Carlson on Wednesday posted a statement on Facebook that opened with the line: “This a personal letter about sexual harassment and other forms of inappropriate behavior. Several years ago I was part of the problem. I behaved inappropriately towards women and these actions were unacceptable.”

In response to questioning from The Times regarding other sexual misconduct claims, he said via a publicist that “my behavior clearly crossed a line and was inexcusable. I am genuinely, unequivocally sorry.”

At least four more women have come forward to The Times and Spin, which published a story Wednesday morning with allegations of Carlson’s sexual misconduct. Several music industry figures alleged to The Times in corroborated accounts that they were victims or witnesses to Carlson’s sexual assault and harassment against women between 2004 and 2016.

Natasha Ryan, 32, told The Times she was working as a music photographer in 2010 when she alleges Carlson came up behind her at a party in Las Vegas, grabbed her hair, tried to undo her bra and later pinned her to a wall, forcibly kissing her while attempting to pull her into a bathroom by her wrists.

“I was yelling ‘stop, stop,’ but the music was loud, no one heard me,” said Ryan.

The event at the Palms hotel was an after-party for the Matador at 21 festival, a three-day event celebrating an influential indie rock label. Carlson was a promoter for the event.

Ryan, who also spoke to Spin, says she broke free and immediately told her friends. She also emailed her mother about the incident a few days after the event. She said she didn’t report Carlson to the authorities for fear that it would affect her career in the music industry. Ryan said she did not know who Carlson was when he first approached her, but learned of his identity later that evening.

Carlson responded to her allegations through his publicist Wednesday: “I was with Ms. Ryan and others, all in our underwear, in a jacuzzi. I tried to kiss her, and when we got out of the jacuzzi I nudged her arm and asked her to go into the bathroom with me. She said no, and nothing further happened. Several others were present. I neither pinned her against a wall nor tried to drag her into a bathroom.”

Carlson founded FYF in 2004 at the age of 18 as a punk-focused festival at the Echo, a small rock club in Echo Park. With former partner Phil Hoelting, FYF quickly grew to be a taste-making event in the L.A. music scene, eventually moving to the Los Angeles State Historic Park in Chinatown in 2009.

Since moving to Exposition Park in 2014, the festival has routinely attracted A-list talent such as Björk, Kanye West, Frank Ocean and Morrissey, and was said to draw more than 40,000 people.

The festival (and its concert promotion business FYF Presents) entered into a long-term partnership with Goldenvoice in 2011. In addition to curating FYF’s lineup, Carlson is said by many in the industry to have become influential in contributing to the lineup of the Coachella festival, alongside Goldenvoice co-founder Paul Tollett.

"Paul never let anyone else have input on booking Coachella like Sean did," said one music industry executive who worked extensively with FYF. "Sean was pretty much the only other person."

It’s yet to be seen if the recent split will affect Coachella, the crown jewel of Goldenvoice's roster. The desert event grossed $114.6 million in 2017 for the AEG Presents-owned firm. In an email to booking agents announcing the split with Carlson, Tollett asked agents to direct all inquires regarding Coachella booking to him.

Carlson’s influence in the music community is one reason many of the women said they were afraid to come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct: “I was worried I’d never be able to work again in the music industry if I outed him,” said one of the women who spoke with The Times on condition of anonymity. “It’s also the music world, where predatory men are everywhere. Why was anyone going to listen to me?”

One former music industry figure said that in November 2010 Carlson came on to her “pretty aggressively” at the Red 7 Club in Austin, Texas, during the weekend of another even he was promoting, the Fun Fun Fun festival.

She said she was able to talk her way around his advances. Then when she and a friend were posing for snapshots in a coin-operated photo booth in the club, she alleged “Sean came over and ripped the curtain open, then dragged me out, yelling at me the whole time. It was inappropriate, bizarre, and super-confusing. I [barely] knew this guy and he was treating me like I was some piece of property.”

She also claimed that Carlson pulled her by the hair. A friend intervened and told him “he had to go.”

Her friend told The Times “[Sean] was being super-aggressive, he grabbed [her] and was groping her and kissing her, basically shoving his tongue down her throat.”

The woman who said she was attacked added, “I've avoided him at other festivals I've seen him at. I think he's a creep and makes my stomach drop. I know it could've been worse for me.”