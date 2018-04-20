Avicii mourned: 'I can’t even begin to comprehend this'

People were in shock Friday as news spread about the death of Swedish-born producer and DJ Avicii at 28.
Friends and fans alike struggled to come to terms with the loss of the EDM phenom, who walked away from touring in 2016 but never turned his back on the music, releasing an EP just last year.
Avicii, whose given name was Tim Bergling, had already faced a host of health issues. He had acute pancreatitis — spurred in part by excessive drinking — suffered a burst appendix and had his gallbladder removed, as revealed in a 2017 documentary.
Here's a glimpse of how people were mourning his death: