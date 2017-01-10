Put 'em up: Chris Brown and Soulja Boy will reportedly duke it out in televised boxing match

Looks like hip-hop stars Chris Brown and Soulja Boy will be turning a social media beef into some serious cheddar.

What began as a run-of-the-mill celebrity feud has evolved into a televised, pay-per-view boxing match, according to TMZ. The site has reported that the fight was originally scheduled to take place at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas but might move overseas due to rules and regulations. No date has been announced yet.

The beef started last week when Soulja Boy “liked” an Instagram picture posted by Karrueche Tran, Brown’s ex-girlfriend. From there, the two devolved into a series of Instagram videos and tweets (most too explicit to post here) dissing each other’s success and making some not-so-vague threats. Next thing you know, they’re set to duke it out on television.

And why not? They’ll likely make a pile of cash from an online flame war already followed by millions.

The squabble caught the attention of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, who is promoting the fight and training Soulja Boy. Even “In Da Club” rapper 50 Cent got involved by enlisting Mike Tyson to train Brown.

Soulja Boy, known for his 2007 hit, “Crank That (Soulja Boy),” has been publicly struggling for cash. And even though Brown has put out a steady stream of hits since 2005’s “Run It,” his numerous legal woes have likely sunk his bank accounts.

Tyson, who is #TeamBreezy, is even using the opportunity to promote his new, NSFW single with Brown, “If You Show Up,” which is most definitely, absolutely not about the fight.

Soulja Boy sums up the beef best in a video promoting the “fight of the century.”

"I just want everybody to know, man, Chris is my brother … brothers fight, friends fight. And after the fight they shake hands and keep it moving,” Soulja Boy says in the middle of getting a haircut. “We just promoting the fight, that’s all we doing.”

