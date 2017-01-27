TV This Week, Jan. 29-Feb. 4: 'Madiba' on BET

SUNDAY

Super Bowl Sunday? Almost. Till then, make do with the “2017 Pro Bowl.” From Orlando, Fla. 4:50 p.m. ESPN

Thespians salute thespians, and actress-comedian Lily Tomlin collects career kudos, at the “23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.” 5 p.m. TBS; 5 and 7 p.m. TNT

Steve “horrible mistake” Harvey returns to host this year’s “Miss Universe” pageant from the Philippines. Supermodel Ashley Graham covers the action backstage. 7 p.m. Fox

Way down below the ocean: Filmmaker James Cameron joins the search for a fabled lost city in the new special “Atlantis Rising.” 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Arr! The pirate drama “Black Sails” sets sail for a fourth and final season. 9 p.m. Starz

Comics mock comics in the finals of “Roast Battle II.” Jeff Ross is the host. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

MONDAY

Melissa Rivers and company survey SAG Awards styles on a new “Fashion Police.” 8 p.m. E!

A young girl horses around at an equestrian boarding school in the new live-action series “Ride.” 8 and 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Terminally ill folks in hospice in Scotland try to make the best of the time they have left in the documentary “Seven Songs for a Long Life” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

The new documentary “Becoming Warren Buffett” profiles the billionaire investor dubbed the “Oracle of Omaha.” 10 p.m. HBO

TUESDAY

A word from our sponsors: Boomer Esiason and “NCIS: LA’s” Daniela Ruah co-host “Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2017.” Included: An interview with former supermodel and soft-drink pitchwoman Cindy Crawford. 8 p.m. CBS

The family dramas “The Fosters” and “Switched at Birth” are back with new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. Freeform

Fairytales don’t come much more fractured than in the 2015 fantasy drama “Tale of Tales.” With Salma Hayek and John C. Reilly. 8 p.m. TMC

If you build it, they will ride: “American Experience” recalls the construction of the country’s first subway system in the new episode “The Race Underground.” 9 p.m. KOCE

See what Lewis and Clark would have had to eat on their famous journey — pinecones, perhaps? — on the season premiere of “Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Patton Oswalt reprises his recurring role — or rather, roles — on a new “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” 10 p.m. ABC

“Frontline” looks at one front in the fight against ISIS in the new episode “Battle for Iraq.” 10 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

The aforementioned Steve Harvey also hosts a new prime-time edition of “Showtime at the Apollo.” Guests include singer Chaka Khan, rappers T.I. and Meek Mill, and comics Mike Epps and Gabriel Iglesias. 8 p.m. Fox

“Nature” uses animatronic animals to get up close and personal with the real thing in the new five-part special “Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Airing on consecutive Wednesdays, the three-part miniseries “Madiba” revisits the life and tumultuous times of South Africa’s Nelson Mandela. Laurence Fishburne stars. 8 p.m. BET

The futuristic dramas “The 100” and “The Expanse” launch new seasons. 9 p.m. KTLA; 10 p.m. Syfy

“Nova” examines the thirst for power in our increasingly high-tech world in the new episode “Search for the Super Battery.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The historical drama “Vikings” ends its fourth season. 9 p.m. History Channel

The new special “Aurora — Fire in the Sky” looks at that high-altitude and high-latitude atmospheric phenomenon from both scientific and cultural angles. 10 p.m. KOCE

Anika Noni Rose (“Dreamgirls”) gives it the old college try in the new Georgia-set campus drama “The Quad.” “A Different World’s” Jasmine Guy also stars. 10 p.m. BET

The unscripted series “Bering Sea Gold” is back for a tenth season. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

THURSDAY

For one brief, not-exactly shining moment, there was a pro-football league with pro-wrestling flair, as recalled in the sports doc “This Was the XFL” on a new “30 for 30.” 6 p.m. ESPN, 11 p.m. ESPN2

The new special “Chris Berman: He Did Go All the Way” celebrates the veteran sportscaster’s decades-long career. 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Hail to the chef: “Hell’s Kitchen” names its latest winner in the culinary competition’s season finale. Gordon Ramsay hosts. 8 p.m. Fox

“Taxi’s” Judd Hirsch and comic Jermaine Fowler serve up “Superior Donuts” — mmm, doughnuts — in this new workplace sitcom set in Chicago. With Katey Sagal. 8:30 p.m. CBS

“Powerless” is what you are, if you’re not a superhero anyway, in this new sitcom set in the DC Universe. With Vanessa Hudgens, “Rogue One’s” Alan Tudyk and “Community’s” Danny Pudi. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Bad cop, good cop: Bill Paxton and Justin Cornwell partner up for “Training Day,” a new crime drama based on the 2001 Denzel Washington-Ethan Hawke film. 10 p.m. CBS

FRIDAY