TV This Week, Jan. 29-Feb. 4: 'Madiba' on BET

SUNDAY
Super Bowl Sunday? Almost. Till then, make do with the “2017 Pro Bowl.” From Orlando, Fla. 4:50 p.m. ESPN
Thespians salute thespians, and actress-comedian Lily Tomlin collects career kudos, at the “23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.” 5 p.m. TBS; 5 and 7 p.m. TNT
Steve “horrible mistake” Harvey returns to host this year’s “Miss Universe” pageant from the Philippines. Supermodel Ashley Graham covers the action backstage. 7 p.m. Fox
Way down below the ocean: Filmmaker James Cameron joins the search for a fabled lost city in the new special “Atlantis Rising.” 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Arr! The pirate drama “Black Sails” sets sail for a fourth and final season. 9 p.m. Starz
Comics mock comics in the finals of “Roast Battle II.” Jeff Ross is the host. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
MONDAY
Melissa Rivers and company survey SAG Awards styles on a new “Fashion Police.” 8 p.m. E!
A young girl horses around at an equestrian boarding school in the new live-action series “Ride.” 8 and 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Terminally ill folks in hospice in Scotland try to make the best of the time they have left in the documentary “Seven Songs for a Long Life” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE
The new documentary “Becoming Warren Buffett” profiles the billionaire investor dubbed the “Oracle of Omaha.” 10 p.m. HBO
TUESDAY
A word from our sponsors: Boomer Esiason and “NCIS: LA’s” Daniela Ruah co-host “Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2017.” Included: An interview with former supermodel and soft-drink pitchwoman Cindy Crawford. 8 p.m. CBS
The family dramas “The Fosters” and “Switched at Birth” are back with new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. Freeform
Fairytales don’t come much more fractured than in the 2015 fantasy drama “Tale of Tales.” With Salma Hayek and John C. Reilly. 8 p.m. TMC
If you build it, they will ride: “American Experience” recalls the construction of the country’s first subway system in the new episode “The Race Underground.” 9 p.m. KOCE
See what Lewis and Clark would have had to eat on their famous journey — pinecones, perhaps? — on the season premiere of “Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel
Patton Oswalt reprises his recurring role — or rather, roles — on a new “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” 10 p.m. ABC
“Frontline” looks at one front in the fight against ISIS in the new episode “Battle for Iraq.” 10 p.m. KOCE
WEDNESDAY
The aforementioned Steve Harvey also hosts a new prime-time edition of “Showtime at the Apollo.” Guests include singer Chaka Khan, rappers T.I. and Meek Mill, and comics Mike Epps and Gabriel Iglesias. 8 p.m. Fox
“Nature” uses animatronic animals to get up close and personal with the real thing in the new five-part special “Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries.” 8 p.m. KOCE
Airing on consecutive Wednesdays, the three-part miniseries “Madiba” revisits the life and tumultuous times of South Africa’s Nelson Mandela. Laurence Fishburne stars. 8 p.m. BET
The futuristic dramas “The 100” and “The Expanse” launch new seasons. 9 p.m. KTLA; 10 p.m. Syfy
“Nova” examines the thirst for power in our increasingly high-tech world in the new episode “Search for the Super Battery.” 9 p.m. KOCE
The historical drama “Vikings” ends its fourth season. 9 p.m. History Channel
The new special “Aurora — Fire in the Sky” looks at that high-altitude and high-latitude atmospheric phenomenon from both scientific and cultural angles. 10 p.m. KOCE
Anika Noni Rose (“Dreamgirls”) gives it the old college try in the new Georgia-set campus drama “The Quad.” “A Different World’s” Jasmine Guy also stars. 10 p.m. BET
The unscripted series “Bering Sea Gold” is back for a tenth season. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel
THURSDAY
For one brief, not-exactly shining moment, there was a pro-football league with pro-wrestling flair, as recalled in the sports doc “This Was the XFL” on a new “30 for 30.” 6 p.m. ESPN, 11 p.m. ESPN2
The new special “Chris Berman: He Did Go All the Way” celebrates the veteran sportscaster’s decades-long career. 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Hail to the chef: “Hell’s Kitchen” names its latest winner in the culinary competition’s season finale. Gordon Ramsay hosts. 8 p.m. Fox
“Taxi’s” Judd Hirsch and comic Jermaine Fowler serve up “Superior Donuts” — mmm, doughnuts — in this new workplace sitcom set in Chicago. With Katey Sagal. 8:30 p.m. CBS
“Powerless” is what you are, if you’re not a superhero anyway, in this new sitcom set in the DC Universe. With Vanessa Hudgens, “Rogue One’s” Alan Tudyk and “Community’s” Danny Pudi. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Bad cop, good cop: Bill Paxton and Justin Cornwell partner up for “Training Day,” a new crime drama based on the 2001 Denzel Washington-Ethan Hawke film. 10 p.m. CBS
FRIDAY
Where the elite meet to eat meat: Drew Barrymore is on the “Santa Clarita Diet” in this darkly comic new series. “Justified’s” Timothy Olyphant also stars. Any time, Netflix
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s” Andy Samberg plays a former boy-bander trying to claw his way back up the charts in the 2016 mockumentary “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.” With Sarah Silverman, Tim Meadows and Maya Rudolph. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Rachel Bloom’s kooky musical comedy “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” ends its second season. 9 p.m. KTLA
“Live From Lincoln Center” rocks the Amadeus and more in the new episode “50 Years of Mostly Mozart.” 9 p.m. KOCE
See how the White House was won in the new documentary “Trumped: Inside the Greatest Political Upset of All Time.” 9 p.m. Showtime
SATURDAY
Football’s finest are feted in a new edition of the annual Super Bowl Eve special “NFL Honors.” 8 p.m. Fox
James Franco plays a dad — as if! — whose teen daughter gets involved with a shady Hollywood actor — as if! — in the new thriller “High School Lover.” 8 p.m. Lifetime
Their respective pooches push rival lawyers into giving romance a chance in the new TV movie “Walking the Dog.” With Jennifer Finnigan and Sam Page. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
