TV This Week, Feb. 4-10: Super Bowl LII, the Winter Olympics, 'Wonder Woman' and more

By Matt Cooper
Feb 02, 2018 | 11:00 AM
Gal Gadot stars in the hit 2017 superhero drama "Wonder Woman" airing on HBO. (Clay Enos / Warner Bros.)

SUNDAY

Too cute: If the big game's not your thing, tune in to "Kitten Bowl V" and/or "Puppy Bowl XIV" instead. Noon and 3 p.m. Hallmark Channel; noon, 3:10 and 5:12 p.m. Animal Planet

Tom Brady and the Patriots come from behind to beat the Eagles in a dramatic last-minute drive — but we're getting ahead of ourselves — at "Super Bowl LII" in Minneapolis. P!nk performs the national anthem, and Justin Timberlake rocks the halftime show. 3 p.m. NBC

Post-game fare includes a very special Super Bowl-themed episode of the hit NBC drama "This Is Us" and a very special episode of NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" featuring the cast of NBC's "This Is Us." Now that's synergy! 7:15 and 9:05 p.m. NBC

A guest of Neil deGrasse Tyson's, puppeteer Frank Oz is on a new "StarTalk." 11 p.m. National Geographic Channel

MONDAY

The new documentary "Silk Road: Drugs, Death and the Dark Web" shines a light on the shadowy side of the internet. 9 p.m. A&E

A real page-turner: The true-crime series "Vanity Fair Confidential" is back for another season. 9 p.m. Investigation Discovery

Winnie Mandela, the controversial ex-wife of the late South African leader Nelson Mandela, is profiled in the documentary "Winnie" on a new "Independent Lens." 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

The new comedy special "Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers" finds the "SNL" and "Portlandia" star cracking wise for an audience made up of, well, drummers. Any time, Netflix

"The Gilded Age," when ostentatiousness was all the rage, is recalled on this new edition of "American Experience." 9 p.m. KOCE

Paging Indiana Jones: Join the search for the "Lost Treasures of the Maya Snake Kings" in this new special. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Reality-show worlds collide when the stars of "The Real Housewives of New York City" and "Million Dollar Listing New York" team for the new home-flipping series "Bethenny and Fredrik." 10 and 10:30 p.m. Bravo

WEDNESDAY

An all-new "Fab Five" are here to tell you straight guys why you shouldn't leave the house wearing that — really, that? — in the revamped reality series "Queer Eye." Any time, Netflix

Omarosa, Chuck Liddell, Metta World Peace, Brandi Glanville and others will shack up, get on each others' nerves, talk trash, etc., for "Celebrity Big Brother." Julie Chen hosts. 8 p.m. CBS; also Thu.-Fri.

Baboons and cheetahs and sharks, oh, my! More critters are ready for their closeups in the second installment of "Animals With Cameras, A Nature Miniseries." 8 p.m. KOCE

The two-part special "Buried: Knights Templar and the Holy Grail" concludes, followed by the first-season finale of the drama "Knightfall." 8 and 10 p.m. History Channel

The remains of a teenage girl who lived millennia ago in what is now Mexico are examined in "First Face of America" on a new "Nova." 9 p.m. KOCE

The design and construction of "The Scorpion Tower," an architecturally unique skyscraper, are surveyed on a "Impossible Builds." 10 p.m. KOCE

You can't stop the creepy from creeping in "Channel Zero: Butcher's Block," the latest edition of this horror anthology. 10 p.m. Syfy

THURSDAY

Bundle up! Prime-time network coverage of the "2018 Winter Olympics" in Pyeongchang, South Korea, kicks off with a bit of figure skating and freestyle skiing. 5 and 8:30 p.m. NBC

And the winner is… Find out on the freshman-season finale of the musical competition "The Four: Battle for Stardom." 8 p.m. Fox

Nice on ice as well as in the broadcast booth, figure skating's Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will face off in an all-new "Lip Sync Battle." 10 p.m. Paramount

FRIDAY

George Clooney, who needs no introduction, is Dave's next guest on a new installment of "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman." Any time, Netflix

No, her first name ain't baby, it's Gloria... Ms. Allred, if you're nasty! The new documentary "Seeing Allred" profiles the famed women's rights attorney. Any time, Netflix

She's out of your league, brah: "Pitch Perfect's" Adam DeVine travels back in time to try to hook up with "Baywatch's" Alexandra Daddario in the new fantasy comedy "When We First Met." Any time, Netflix

Where in the world are Katie Couric and Mike Tirico? In South Korea to host the opening ceremonies of the aforementioned "2018 Winter Olympics." 5 and 8 p.m. NBC

The new special "Eddie Griffin: Undeniable" has the veteran comic cracking wise on a variety of topics as he marks three decades in the standup-comedy game. 10 p.m. Showtime

Here's looking at you, kids: Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman star in the classic 1942 wartime romance "Casablanca." 9:30 p.m. KCET

SATURDAY

Gal Gadot follows in the footsteps of Lynda Carter, Cathy Lee Crosby and Adrianne Palicki (footage not found) in director Patty Jenkins' hit 2017 superhero tale "Wonder Woman." With Chris Pine and Robin Wright. 8 p.m. HBO

Tom Holland follows in the footsteps of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Nicolas Hammond (check YouTube) in the hit 2017 superhero tale "Spider-Man: Homecoming." With Michael Keaton and Robert Downey Jr. 8 p.m. Starz

Danica McKellar has a secret admirer in the 2018 made-for-cable romantic fable "Very, Very Valentine." With Cameron Mathison. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

The guitarist known alternately as "Slowhand" and "God" is saluted in the rock doc "Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars." 9 p.m. Showtime

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download: TV listings for the week of Feb. 4 - 10, 2018, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

