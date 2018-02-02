TV This Week, Feb. 4-10: Super Bowl LII, the Winter Olympics, 'Wonder Woman' and more

SUNDAY
Too cute: If the big game's not your thing, tune in to "Kitten Bowl V" and/or "Puppy Bowl XIV" instead. Noon and 3 p.m. Hallmark Channel; noon, 3:10 and 5:12 p.m. Animal Planet
Tom Brady and the Patriots come from behind to beat the Eagles in a dramatic last-minute drive — but we're getting ahead of ourselves — at "Super Bowl LII" in Minneapolis. P!nk performs the national anthem, and Justin Timberlake rocks the halftime show. 3 p.m. NBC
Post-game fare includes a very special Super Bowl-themed episode of the hit NBC drama "This Is Us" and a very special episode of NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" featuring the cast of NBC's "This Is Us." Now that's synergy! 7:15 and 9:05 p.m. NBC
A guest of Neil deGrasse Tyson's, puppeteer Frank Oz is on a new "StarTalk." 11 p.m. National Geographic Channel
MONDAY
The new documentary "Silk Road: Drugs, Death and the Dark Web" shines a light on the shadowy side of the internet. 9 p.m. A&E
A real page-turner: The true-crime series "Vanity Fair Confidential" is back for another season. 9 p.m. Investigation Discovery
Winnie Mandela, the controversial ex-wife of the late South African leader Nelson Mandela, is profiled in the documentary "Winnie" on a new "Independent Lens." 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
The new comedy special "Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers" finds the "SNL" and "Portlandia" star cracking wise for an audience made up of, well, drummers. Any time, Netflix
"The Gilded Age," when ostentatiousness was all the rage, is recalled on this new edition of "American Experience." 9 p.m. KOCE
Paging Indiana Jones: Join the search for the "Lost Treasures of the Maya Snake Kings" in this new special. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Reality-show worlds collide when the stars of "The Real Housewives of New York City" and "Million Dollar Listing New York" team for the new home-flipping series "Bethenny and Fredrik." 10 and 10:30 p.m. Bravo
WEDNESDAY
An all-new "Fab Five" are here to tell you straight guys why you shouldn't leave the house wearing that — really, that? — in the revamped reality series "Queer Eye." Any time, Netflix
Omarosa, Chuck Liddell, Metta World Peace, Brandi Glanville and others will shack up, get on each others' nerves, talk trash, etc., for "Celebrity Big Brother." Julie Chen hosts. 8 p.m. CBS; also Thu.-Fri.
Baboons and cheetahs and sharks, oh, my! More critters are ready for their closeups in the second installment of "Animals With Cameras, A Nature Miniseries." 8 p.m. KOCE
The two-part special "Buried: Knights Templar and the Holy Grail" concludes, followed by the first-season finale of the drama "Knightfall." 8 and 10 p.m. History Channel
The remains of a teenage girl who lived millennia ago in what is now Mexico are examined in "First Face of America" on a new "Nova." 9 p.m. KOCE
The design and construction of "The Scorpion Tower," an architecturally unique skyscraper, are surveyed on a "Impossible Builds." 10 p.m. KOCE
You can't stop the creepy from creeping in "Channel Zero: Butcher's Block," the latest edition of this horror anthology. 10 p.m. Syfy
THURSDAY
Bundle up! Prime-time network coverage of the "2018 Winter Olympics" in Pyeongchang, South Korea, kicks off with a bit of figure skating and freestyle skiing. 5 and 8:30 p.m. NBC
And the winner is… Find out on the freshman-season finale of the musical competition "The Four: Battle for Stardom." 8 p.m. Fox
Nice on ice as well as in the broadcast booth, figure skating's Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will face off in an all-new "Lip Sync Battle." 10 p.m. Paramount
FRIDAY
George Clooney, who needs no introduction, is Dave's next guest on a new installment of "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman." Any time, Netflix
No, her first name ain't baby, it's Gloria... Ms. Allred, if you're nasty! The new documentary "Seeing Allred" profiles the famed women's rights attorney. Any time, Netflix
She's out of your league, brah: "Pitch Perfect's" Adam DeVine travels back in time to try to hook up with "Baywatch's" Alexandra Daddario in the new fantasy comedy "When We First Met." Any time, Netflix
Where in the world are Katie Couric and Mike Tirico? In South Korea to host the opening ceremonies of the aforementioned "2018 Winter Olympics." 5 and 8 p.m. NBC
The new special "Eddie Griffin: Undeniable" has the veteran comic cracking wise on a variety of topics as he marks three decades in the standup-comedy game. 10 p.m. Showtime
Here's looking at you, kids: Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman star in the classic 1942 wartime romance "Casablanca." 9:30 p.m. KCET
SATURDAY
Gal Gadot follows in the footsteps of Lynda Carter, Cathy Lee Crosby and Adrianne Palicki (footage not found) in director Patty Jenkins' hit 2017 superhero tale "Wonder Woman." With Chris Pine and Robin Wright. 8 p.m. HBO
Tom Holland follows in the footsteps of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Nicolas Hammond (check YouTube) in the hit 2017 superhero tale "Spider-Man: Homecoming." With Michael Keaton and Robert Downey Jr. 8 p.m. Starz
Danica McKellar has a secret admirer in the 2018 made-for-cable romantic fable "Very, Very Valentine." With Cameron Mathison. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
The guitarist known alternately as "Slowhand" and "God" is saluted in the rock doc "Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars." 9 p.m. Showtime
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download: TV listings for the week of Feb. 4 - 10, 2018, in PDF format