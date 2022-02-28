What’s on TV Monday: ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ on CBS; ‘Ragdoll’ on AMC; ‘Better Things’ on FX

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Neighborhood After a break-in at Calvin’s (Cedric the Entertainer) business, he and Dave (Max Greenfield) do a stakeout to catch the culprit in the act. Also, Gemma (Beth Behrs) seems reluctant to share her new hobby with Tina (Tichina Arnold). Sheaun McKinney and Marcel Spears also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

America’s Got Talent: Extreme Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana are the judges and Terry Crews hosts. 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

All American Spencer (Daniel Ezra) tries to enjoy his time with Jordan, Asher and JJ (Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Hunter Clowdus) at JJ’s rented beach house, but he’s distracted by some sponsorship opportunities this new episode. Also, things for Coop and Patience (Bre-Z, Chelsea Tavares) don’t go as smoothly when they take a big step in their relationship. Monet Mazur and Taye Diggs also star. 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelor Clayton Echard visits the hometowns of the final four women and meets their families. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1: Lone Star (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Spring Baking Championship The culinary competition returns for a new season with host Molly Yeh challenging a dozen skilled bakers to create and elevate desserts to impress judges Kardea Brown, Duff Goldman and Nancy Fuller. In the two-hour premiere, the bakers make fruit tarts that showcase their personalities, then create floral bonanza cakes. 8 p.m. Food Network

Bob Hearts Abishola A rumor that Bob and Abishola (Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku) are trying to have a baby spreads, and soon the couple feels drowned in a tidal wave of expectations from friends, family and employees. Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe and Vernee Watson also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

NCIS While investigating the death of an intruder at Quantico, Jimmy and Kasie (Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover) get exposed to a deadly neurotoxin. The team gets help from a medical specialist (guest star Meredith Eaton) as they race to find an antidote in this new episode. Wilmer Valderrama and Sean Murray also star. 9 p.m. CBS

All American: Homecoming Simone finds motivation in group assignment with Damon and Thea in this new episode. Keisha wrestles with letting go of her dream. “All American: Homecoming” (N) 9 p.m. The CW

The Cleaning Lady (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Secrets of Playboy Playmates recount how decades of women modeled for the magazine because they believed that becoming a Playmate would lead to a lucrative career in a safe environment in this new episode. 9 p.m. A&E

The Gilded Age (N) 9 p.m. HBO

Rock the Block Ty Pennington returns to host as the teams compete in this unscripted home improvement competition. 9 p.m. HGTV

History’s Greatest Mysteries The new episode “The Disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa,” revisits the case of the union activist who went missing in 1975. 9 p.m. History

Snowpiercer (N) 9 p.m. TNT

NCIS: Hawai’i While Jane (Vanessa Lachey) is being questioned following the arrest of her longtime friend (guest star Julie White), the rest of her team investigates a case involving Marines whose ear canals have been damaged by a weapon that emits ultrasonic waves. Jason Antoon also stars with guest star Alec Mapa. 10 p.m. CBS

The Endgame (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Ragdoll The production team from “Killing Eve” is behind this dark new series about a serial killer stalking London. The investigation is assigned to newly reinstated Det. Sgt. Nathan Rose (Henry Lloyd-Hughes), Det. Inspector Emily Baxter (Thalissa Teixeira) and Det. Constable Lake Edmunds (Lucy Hale). 10 p.m. AMC

Spring Baking Championship Judges Jordan Andino and Stephanie Boswell join host Sunny Anderson for this new six-episode holiday-themed competition in which eight talented bakers are challenged to create tasty and imaginative showpieces with an Easter theme. 10 p.m. Food Network

Better Things Sam (Pamela Adlon) learns some things about her family in the season premiere. 10 p.m. FX

My Brilliant Friend: Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay Based on the third book in Elena Ferrante’s four-part literary series, this new season chronicles more of the relationship between Elena Greco (Margherita Mazzucco) and Raffaella Cerullo (Gaia Girace). (Italian with English subtitles) 10 p.m. HBO

I Was There Host Theo Wilson takes a virtual trip back in time, to the Soviet Union on April 26, 1986, to provide an eyewitness account of the disaster at the Chernobyl nuclear plant. 10 p.m. History

SPORTS

College Basketball UCLA visits Washington, 8 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Syracuse visits North Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN; San Diego State visits Wyoming, 6 p.m. CBSSN; Baylor visits Texas Tech, 6 p.m. ESPN; Kansas State visits Texas Tech, 6 p.m. ESPN2; New Mexico visits Fresno State, 7 p.m. FS14 p.m. ESPN

Women’s College Basketball Baylor visits Iowa State, 4 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Avril Lavigne; Patrick Stewart; Frank Bruni. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Morris Chestnut; Molly Sims; guest co-host Ali Wentworth. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jay Leno. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Noah Mills. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kit Hoover; Justin Cunningham; Danielle Kartes; Carlie Hanson performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Colin Farrell; Colman Domingo. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Tyler Perry (“A Madea Homecoming”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kate McKinnon; Paul Dano; YG and Moneybagg Yo perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bob Odenkirk; Pusha T performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Oliver; Jason Clarke; Carter McLean. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

In the Bedroom (2001) 8 a.m. TMC

Father of the Bride (1950) 9 a.m. TCM

Get Out (2017) 9:30 a.m. FXX

Aliens (1986) 9:35 a.m. Showtime

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) 10:12 a.m. Cinemax

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 10:30 a.m. AMC

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) 10:45 a.m. TCM

The Climb (2019) 11:21 a.m. Encore

Narc (2002) Noon Epix

Widows (2018) Noon FX

Chicago (2002) Noon Showtime

Zathura (2005) Noon Syfy

Mid90s (2018) Noon TMC

Life of Pi (2012) 12:11 p.m. Cinemax

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 1 p.m. AMC

An American in Paris (1951) 1 p.m. TCM

The Blind Side (2009) 1:30 and 7 p.m. MTV

Paper Moon (1973) 1:30 p.m. TMC

Good Time (2017) 2 p.m. Showtime

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 2:02 p.m. TNT

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 2:30 p.m. BET

The Hurt Locker (2008) 2:56 p.m. Encore

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 3 and 7:30 p.m. FX

Brigadoon (1954) 3 p.m. TCM

The Monster (2016) 3:20 p.m. TMC

Ted (2012) 3:54 p.m. Cinemax

Seabiscuit (2003) 4:30 p.m. FS1

The Awful Truth (1937) 5 p.m. TCM

Avengers: Endgame (2019) 5:05 p.m. TNT

Elysium (2013) 5:08 p.m. Encore

The King of Staten Island (2020) 5:41 p.m. Cinemax

Dead Man Walking (1995) 5:55 p.m. Epix

Under Siege (1992) 6 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Serenity (2005) 6:15 p.m. Syfy

As Good as It Gets (1997) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

The French Dispatch (2021) 7:05 p.m. HBO

Breakdown (1997) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Home Alone (1990) 8 p.m. POP

Scary Movie (2000) 8 p.m. TMC

The Sixth Sense (1999) 8:45 p.m. Syfy

Divorce American Style (1967) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Mystic Pizza (1988) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

Collateral (2004) 9:35 p.m. Cinemax

Shaun of the Dead (2004) 10:04 p.m. Encore

Django Unchained (2012) 10:30 p.m. Paramount

Movies on TV the week of Feb. 27 - March 5 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 27 - March 5 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Feb. 27 - March 5 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Feb. 27 - March 5 in downloadable and printable PDF files

