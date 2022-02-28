What’s on TV Monday: ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ on CBS; ‘Ragdoll’ on AMC; ‘Better Things’ on FX
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Neighborhood After a break-in at Calvin’s (Cedric the Entertainer) business, he and Dave (Max Greenfield) do a stakeout to catch the culprit in the act. Also, Gemma (Beth Behrs) seems reluctant to share her new hobby with Tina (Tichina Arnold). Sheaun McKinney and Marcel Spears also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
America’s Got Talent: Extreme Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana are the judges and Terry Crews hosts. 8 p.m. NBC
All American Spencer (Daniel Ezra) tries to enjoy his time with Jordan, Asher and JJ (Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Hunter Clowdus) at JJ’s rented beach house, but he’s distracted by some sponsorship opportunities this new episode. Also, things for Coop and Patience (Bre-Z, Chelsea Tavares) don’t go as smoothly when they take a big step in their relationship. Monet Mazur and Taye Diggs also star. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelor Clayton Echard visits the hometowns of the final four women and meets their families. 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1: Lone Star (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Spring Baking Championship The culinary competition returns for a new season with host Molly Yeh challenging a dozen skilled bakers to create and elevate desserts to impress judges Kardea Brown, Duff Goldman and Nancy Fuller. In the two-hour premiere, the bakers make fruit tarts that showcase their personalities, then create floral bonanza cakes. 8 p.m. Food Network
Bob Hearts Abishola A rumor that Bob and Abishola (Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku) are trying to have a baby spreads, and soon the couple feels drowned in a tidal wave of expectations from friends, family and employees. Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe and Vernee Watson also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
NCIS While investigating the death of an intruder at Quantico, Jimmy and Kasie (Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover) get exposed to a deadly neurotoxin. The team gets help from a medical specialist (guest star Meredith Eaton) as they race to find an antidote in this new episode. Wilmer Valderrama and Sean Murray also star. 9 p.m. CBS
All American: Homecoming Simone finds motivation in group assignment with Damon and Thea in this new episode. Keisha wrestles with letting go of her dream. “All American: Homecoming” (N) 9 p.m. The CW
The Cleaning Lady (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Secrets of Playboy Playmates recount how decades of women modeled for the magazine because they believed that becoming a Playmate would lead to a lucrative career in a safe environment in this new episode. 9 p.m. A&E
The Gilded Age (N) 9 p.m. HBO
Rock the Block Ty Pennington returns to host as the teams compete in this unscripted home improvement competition. 9 p.m. HGTV
History’s Greatest Mysteries The new episode “The Disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa,” revisits the case of the union activist who went missing in 1975. 9 p.m. History
Snowpiercer (N) 9 p.m. TNT
NCIS: Hawai’i While Jane (Vanessa Lachey) is being questioned following the arrest of her longtime friend (guest star Julie White), the rest of her team investigates a case involving Marines whose ear canals have been damaged by a weapon that emits ultrasonic waves. Jason Antoon also stars with guest star Alec Mapa. 10 p.m. CBS
The Endgame (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Ragdoll The production team from “Killing Eve” is behind this dark new series about a serial killer stalking London. The investigation is assigned to newly reinstated Det. Sgt. Nathan Rose (Henry Lloyd-Hughes), Det. Inspector Emily Baxter (Thalissa Teixeira) and Det. Constable Lake Edmunds (Lucy Hale). 10 p.m. AMC
Spring Baking Championship Judges Jordan Andino and Stephanie Boswell join host Sunny Anderson for this new six-episode holiday-themed competition in which eight talented bakers are challenged to create tasty and imaginative showpieces with an Easter theme. 10 p.m. Food Network
Better Things Sam (Pamela Adlon) learns some things about her family in the season premiere. 10 p.m. FX
My Brilliant Friend: Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay Based on the third book in Elena Ferrante’s four-part literary series, this new season chronicles more of the relationship between Elena Greco (Margherita Mazzucco) and Raffaella Cerullo (Gaia Girace). (Italian with English subtitles) 10 p.m. HBO
I Was There Host Theo Wilson takes a virtual trip back in time, to the Soviet Union on April 26, 1986, to provide an eyewitness account of the disaster at the Chernobyl nuclear plant. 10 p.m. History
SPORTS
College Basketball UCLA visits Washington, 8 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Syracuse visits North Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN; San Diego State visits Wyoming, 6 p.m. CBSSN; Baylor visits Texas Tech, 6 p.m. ESPN; Kansas State visits Texas Tech, 6 p.m. ESPN2; New Mexico visits Fresno State, 7 p.m. FS14 p.m. ESPN
Women’s College Basketball Baylor visits Iowa State, 4 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Avril Lavigne; Patrick Stewart; Frank Bruni. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Morris Chestnut; Molly Sims; guest co-host Ali Wentworth. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Jay Leno. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Noah Mills. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kit Hoover; Justin Cunningham; Danielle Kartes; Carlie Hanson performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Colin Farrell; Colman Domingo. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Tyler Perry (“A Madea Homecoming”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kate McKinnon; Paul Dano; YG and Moneybagg Yo perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bob Odenkirk; Pusha T performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Oliver; Jason Clarke; Carter McLean. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
In the Bedroom (2001) 8 a.m. TMC
Father of the Bride (1950) 9 a.m. TCM
Get Out (2017) 9:30 a.m. FXX
Aliens (1986) 9:35 a.m. Showtime
The Witches of Eastwick (1987) 10:12 a.m. Cinemax
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 10:30 a.m. AMC
The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) 10:45 a.m. TCM
The Climb (2019) 11:21 a.m. Encore
Narc (2002) Noon Epix
Widows (2018) Noon FX
Chicago (2002) Noon Showtime
Zathura (2005) Noon Syfy
Mid90s (2018) Noon TMC
Life of Pi (2012) 12:11 p.m. Cinemax
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 1 p.m. AMC
An American in Paris (1951) 1 p.m. TCM
The Blind Side (2009) 1:30 and 7 p.m. MTV
Paper Moon (1973) 1:30 p.m. TMC
Good Time (2017) 2 p.m. Showtime
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 2:02 p.m. TNT
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 2:30 p.m. BET
The Hurt Locker (2008) 2:56 p.m. Encore
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 3 and 7:30 p.m. FX
Brigadoon (1954) 3 p.m. TCM
The Monster (2016) 3:20 p.m. TMC
Ted (2012) 3:54 p.m. Cinemax
Seabiscuit (2003) 4:30 p.m. FS1
The Awful Truth (1937) 5 p.m. TCM
Avengers: Endgame (2019) 5:05 p.m. TNT
Elysium (2013) 5:08 p.m. Encore
The King of Staten Island (2020) 5:41 p.m. Cinemax
Dead Man Walking (1995) 5:55 p.m. Epix
Under Siege (1992) 6 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Serenity (2005) 6:15 p.m. Syfy
As Good as It Gets (1997) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
The French Dispatch (2021) 7:05 p.m. HBO
Breakdown (1997) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Home Alone (1990) 8 p.m. POP
Scary Movie (2000) 8 p.m. TMC
The Sixth Sense (1999) 8:45 p.m. Syfy
Divorce American Style (1967) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Mystic Pizza (1988) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
Collateral (2004) 9:35 p.m. Cinemax
Shaun of the Dead (2004) 10:04 p.m. Encore
Django Unchained (2012) 10:30 p.m. Paramount
What’s on TV This Week: ‘Killing Eve,’ the SAG Awards, the State of the Union and more
TV highlights for Feb. 27-March 5 include the season premiere of ‘Killing Eve,’ the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the State of the Union address
Movies on TV this week: ‘Almost Famous’ on Epix; ‘8 1/2’ on AMC; ‘Alien’ & ‘Aliens’ Showtime
Movies on TV this week: February 27: ‘Almost Famous’ on Epix; ‘Alien’ & ‘Aliens’ Showtime; ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ TCM
Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 27 - March 5 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Feb. 27 - March 5 in downloadable and printable PDF files
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.