TV This Week, March 4-10: 'Jessica Jones,' 'My Cousin Rachel' and more

SUNDAY
The streaming-only "Good Wife" spinoff "The Good Fight" fights on for a second season. Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald and Rose Leslie star. CBS All Access
Guillermo de Toro's romantic 2017 fantasy-drama, "The Shape of Water," leads the field with 13 nominations, including one for best picture, at "The 90th Annual Academy Awards." Jimmy Kimmel returns as host. 5 p.m. ABC
The impeachment of President Bill Clinton is recalled on the season finale of "Scandalous." 5 and 8 p.m. Fox News Channel
MONDAY
Becca or Lauren? Auto racer Arie Luyendyk Jr. makes his selection on the season finale of "The Bachelor." 8 p.m. ABC
The new four-part docu-series "Divided States" surveys recent incidents of racist violence in America and beyond. 9 and 10 p.m. A&E; concludes next Mon.
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away… "Star Wars Rebels." The film franchise's animated spinoff airs its final episode. 9 p.m. Disney XD
Vroom! One of the stars of "Fast N' Loud" sets up his own custom-car shop in the new series "Shifting Gears With Aaron Kaufman." 10:17 p.m. Discovery Channel
TUESDAY
Please, won't you be my neighbor? John Lithgow, Sarah Silverman, et al., help celebrate the 50th anniversary of a beloved kids show in the new special "Mister Rogers: It's You I Like." 7 p.m. KOCE
Reporting for duty: "The Drew Carey Show's" Drew Carey guest stars as a retired Marine Corps sergeant on a new episode of "NCIS." 8 p.m. CBS
Curses! The season finale of "The Curse of Oak Island" segues directly into the debut of the similar treasure-seeking series "The Curse of Civil War Gold." 9 p.m. History Channel
A new edition of "Oprah at the Apollo" has Stephen Colbert and "Hamilton's" Lin-Manuel Miranda joining Lady O for one-on-one conversations at the historic Harlem venue. 10 p.m. OWN
WEDNESDAY
Five years, that's all we've got! Jim Sturgess ("Cloud Atlas") and Agyness Deyn star in the apocalypse-themed cop drama "Hard Sun." Any time, Hulu
Still pretty, still little, not so much a liar, "Pretty Little Liar's" Lucy Hale plays a former cancer patient coming to terms with no longer being about to die in the new drama "Life Sentence." 9 p.m. KTLA
Paging Fess Parker: The legends of Daniel Boone, Davy Crockett, et al., are dramatized in the new franchise entry "The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen." 9 p.m. History Channel
Wither Winona? A 1980s-era cult classic comes to the small screen with new dark-comedy series "Heathers." With Grace Victoria Cox, James Scully and guest star Shannen Doherty. 10 p.m. Paramount
Good old boys: "Rome's" James Purefoy and "The Wire's" Michael Kenneth Williams return as "Hap and Leonard" for a third season of this noirish comedy-drama set in 1980s East Texas. 10 p.m. SundanceTV
THURSDAY
She's back! Krysten Ritter returns to kick more butt and take more names in a second season of the super-heroine drama "Marvel's Jessica Jones." With Carrie-Ann Moss and, yes, David Tennant. Any time, Netflix
Miss "The Shield"? We still do. But you might also enjoy the new cops-as-crooks crime drama "The Oath." With "Game of Thrones' " Sean Bean and "True Blood's" Ryan Kwanten. Any time, Crackle
"Glee's" Kristin Chenoweth guest stars on a new episode of the Anna Faris-Allison Janney sitcom "Mom." 9 p.m. CBS
A gym-owning Lothario meets the gay teenage son he never knew he had in the new sitcom "Champions." With Anders Holm and guest star Mindy Kaling. 9:30 p.m. NBC
A new "Top Chef" is proclaimed in the culinary competition's season finale. Padma Lakshmi hosts. 10 p.m. Bravo
Are you reading for some truckin'? Big-rig drivers are put through their paces in the new competition series "Truck Night in America." 10 p.m. History Channel
Members of the a capella group Pentatonix square off in an all-new "Lip Sync Battle." 10 p.m. Paramount
FRIDAY
A young girl from an impoverished village in India takes aim at becoming the best female archer in the world in the 2018 documentary short "Ladies First." Any time, Netflix
"Love" hurts. The sardonic-yet-sweet L.A.-set rom-com starring Paul Rust and "Community's" Gillian Jacobs presents its third and final season. Any time, Netflix
The con's back on in a second season of the crime drama "Sneaky Pete." With Giovanni Ribisi, Marin Ireland and Margo Martindale. Any time, Amazon
"Breaking Bad's" Bryan Cranston has the mother-of-all midlife crises in the 2016 indie drama "Wakefield" based on an E.L. Doctorow short story. Jennifer Garner also stars. 8 p.m. Showtime
The action drama "Marvel's Agents of Shield" hits the 100-episode mark. With Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen and Chloe Bennet. 9 p.m. ABC
SATURDAY
Typecast much? Rachel Weisz is "My Cousin Rachel" in this swoon-inducing 2017 Gothic-style romantic thriller set in England and Italy and based on a novel by "Rebecca" author Daphne du Maurier. With Sam Claflin and "Game of Thrones' " Ian Glen. 8 p.m. HBO
A teen finds herself "Stalked by a Reality Star" — we hope it's not "The Bachelor"! — in this new made-for-cable thriller. With Cynthia Preston, Emily Bader and Robert Scott Wilson. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Kevin Bacon, J.K. Simmons and Mark Wahlberg lead the search for suspects in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings in the fact-based 2016 drama "Patriots Day." John Goodman and Michelle Monhagan also star. 8 p.m. Showtime
Brian Cox, not Gary Oldman, portrays Britain's WWII-era prime minister in the 2017 bio-drama "Churchill." Miranda Richardson also stars. 8 p.m. Starz
This is him: Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us") hosts an all-new "Saturday Night Live." English singer-songwriter James Bay is the musical guest. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
A proposed real-estate development comes between two former childhood sweethearts in the new TV movie "Love, Once and Always." With Amanda Schull and Peter Porte. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
